trending Sponsored Content

EXHIBITORLIVE News

EXHIBITORLIVE News

New Products

Company News

EXHIBITOR News

EXHIBITOR News

People

EXHIBITOR News

submit your news email newsletter

People

Opus Agency Bolsters Strategy Capabilities with Two VP-Level Hires

Tweet 1/12/2017

Opus Agency has added two senior-level members to its steadily growing Strategy team, further enhancing the agency’s ability to provide clients with dedicated strategic consultation in the continually evolving events marketing arena.



Mary Healy and Trisha Gouveia are both stepping into positions as Vice Presidents of Strategy. In this new role, they will each be serving as a guide and partner for Opus clients, helping them discover, articulate, and execute their event strategy goals while working collaboratively across service lines. They’ll specifically be guiding strategy in the areas of business effectiveness, attendee engagement, and operational effectiveness.



“We are thrilled to add Trisha and Mary to the Opus Strategy team,” said President and CEO Monte Wood. “As the event industry becomes more sophisticated and the engagement options expand, integrating strategy becomes even more critical. Both Mary and Trisha have extensive experience and will assist all of our service line teams in creating enduring customer success.”



Healy and Gouveia will be joining previously announced VP of Content Strategy Dana Larson, with all three reporting to EVP of Marketing and Strategy Pat McClellan, to form the agency’s experienced Strategy team. Healy will work at Opus’ Beaverton, Oregon headquarters, while Gouveia will be based in the Bay Area, where much of the agency’s client base is located.



Both Healy and Gouveia bring an enormous amount of strategy leadership experience to Opus:



Healy has worked in brand strategy, marketing, and corporate communication over the course of her entire career, initially in public relations in the pre-digital world, working for Oregon state senators and an Oregon US Senator in Washington, DC. For the last 12 years, she’s been building brands and marketing strategy teams in both agency and client environments. Mary has worked on numerous strategic marketing, brand positioning, market research and new product development initiatives for brands such as Bing, Windows, Hyundai, Travelocity and McDonald’s.



Gouveia is a creative, highly accomplished event and marketing communications leader with more than 20 years of industry experience in leadership, event management, and integrated marketing programs for customers, partners, and sales. She has long excelled at cultivating teamwork-focused cultures while fostering high employee engagement within cross-functional teams. Most recently, Trisha served as CEO and Principal Consultant at marcomandevents, and previously led strategic event and marketing communications programs for 13 years at Crawford Group.



Opus’ sustained year-over-year growth has always been driven by a passion for creating customer success—a philosophy that has resulted in the agency being named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in the United States three of the last four years, and the Portland Business Journals list of the top 100 fastest-growing private companies in Portland and southwest Washington for the last four years running. Sustained increases in revenue are due in part to a focus on strategic, directed expansion within the company’s ranks—including these two most recent senior-level hires—driven by growth across the agency’s entire portfolio. An ongoing investment in seasoned talent will enable Opus to continue to build upon this momentum, while deepening the agency’s knowledge base and expanding in-house expertise.





About Opus Agency Opus Agency is a brand events and marketing agency. We create and manage hundreds of events and campaigns every year, all over the world, including strategic executive-level summits, immersive brand experiences, and conferences with 30,000 attendees. We have amazing people who share strong values, and a specific methodology that ties everything we do to customer success. We call it TeamCS™. For more information go to





Contact:

bcarlson@opusteam.com









Opus Agency has added two senior-level members to its steadily growing Strategy team, further enhancing the agency’s ability to provide clients with dedicated strategic consultation in the continually evolving events marketing arena.Mary Healy and Trisha Gouveia are both stepping into positions as Vice Presidents of Strategy. In this new role, they will each be serving as a guide and partner for Opus clients, helping them discover, articulate, and execute their event strategy goals while working collaboratively across service lines. They’ll specifically be guiding strategy in the areas of business effectiveness, attendee engagement, and operational effectiveness.“We are thrilled to add Trisha and Mary to the Opus Strategy team,” said President and CEO Monte Wood. “As the event industry becomes more sophisticated and the engagement options expand, integrating strategy becomes even more critical. Both Mary and Trisha have extensive experience and will assist all of our service line teams in creating enduring customer success.”Healy and Gouveia will be joining previously announced VP of Content Strategy Dana Larson, with all three reporting to EVP of Marketing and Strategy Pat McClellan, to form the agency’s experienced Strategy team. Healy will work at Opus’ Beaverton, Oregon headquarters, while Gouveia will be based in the Bay Area, where much of the agency’s client base is located.Both Healy and Gouveia bring an enormous amount of strategy leadership experience to Opus:Healy has worked in brand strategy, marketing, and corporate communication over the course of her entire career, initially in public relations in the pre-digital world, working for Oregon state senators and an Oregon US Senator in Washington, DC. For the last 12 years, she’s been building brands and marketing strategy teams in both agency and client environments. Mary has worked on numerous strategic marketing, brand positioning, market research and new product development initiatives for brands such as Bing, Windows, Hyundai, Travelocity and McDonald’s.Gouveia is a creative, highly accomplished event and marketing communications leader with more than 20 years of industry experience in leadership, event management, and integrated marketing programs for customers, partners, and sales. She has long excelled at cultivating teamwork-focused cultures while fostering high employee engagement within cross-functional teams. Most recently, Trisha served as CEO and Principal Consultant at marcomandevents, and previously led strategic event and marketing communications programs for 13 years at Crawford Group.Opus’ sustained year-over-year growth has always been driven by a passion for creating customer success—a philosophy that has resulted in the agency being named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in the United States three of the last four years, and the Portland Business Journals list of the top 100 fastest-growing private companies in Portland and southwest Washington for the last four years running. Sustained increases in revenue are due in part to a focus on strategic, directed expansion within the company’s ranks—including these two most recent senior-level hires—driven by growth across the agency’s entire portfolio. An ongoing investment in seasoned talent will enable Opus to continue to build upon this momentum, while deepening the agency’s knowledge base and expanding in-house expertise.About Opus Agency Opus Agency is a brand events and marketing agency. We create and manage hundreds of events and campaigns every year, all over the world, including strategic executive-level summits, immersive brand experiences, and conferences with 30,000 attendees. We have amazing people who share strong values, and a specific methodology that ties everything we do to customer success. We call it TeamCS™. For more information go to www.opusagency.com Tweet



