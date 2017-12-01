|
|
|
|
|
Venues & Destinations
Destination DC Poised to Attract Technology Meetings and Conventions
1/12/2017
Destination DC (DDC) is capitalizing on Washington, DC’s technology assets to position the market as an attractive location for technology-focused meetings and conventions, a sector that has not traditionally been dominant in the city.
DDC will focus on the region’s tech cluster of companies and assets, the area’s high levels of tech education and employment opportunities and the city’s proximity to federal and local government to attract tech meetings of all sizes.
“Today’s meetings have moved beyond dates, rates and space and organizations are looking for a value-added approach,” said Elliott Ferguson, president and CEO, Destination DC. “For tech companies, Washington, DC is uniquely positioned with the access companies want, whether that’s thought leaders and influencers, cybersecurity experts or venture capital firms and startups.”
The DC region includes:
“The District continues to be the epicenter for inclusive innovation and technology in the country,” said Mayor Muriel E. Bowser. “From opportunities that foster women entrepreneurs to the creation of innovation labs and incentives for tech company headquarters, DC is at the forefront of the tech movement and inclusive innovation growth.”
“We hope to show tech meeting planners that selecting DC will benefit their attendee, exhibitor and sponsor base, and ultimately their bottom line,” said Melissa Riley, vice president, convention sales and services, DDC. “Choosing DC means choosing a city that naturally has the resources to enhance their business goals.”
About Destination DC
Destination DC, the official destination marketing organization for the nation’s capital, is a private, non-profit membership organization of 900 businesses committed to marketing the area as a premier global convention, tourism and special events destination with a special emphasis on the arts, cultural and historic communities. For more information go to www.washington.org.
Contact:
danielle.davis@destinationdc.com
|
|
|
|