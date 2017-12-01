trending Sponsored Content

Venues & Destinations

Destination DC Poised to Attract Technology Meetings and Conventions

Tweet 1/12/2017

Destination DC (DDC) is capitalizing on Washington, DC’s technology assets to position the market as an attractive location for technology-focused meetings and conventions, a sector that has not traditionally been dominant in the city.



DDC will focus on the region’s tech cluster of companies and assets, the area’s high levels of tech education and employment opportunities and the city’s proximity to federal and local government to attract tech meetings of all sizes.



“Today’s meetings have moved beyond dates, rates and space and organizations are looking for a value-added approach,” said Elliott Ferguson, president and CEO, Destination DC. “For tech companies, Washington, DC is uniquely positioned with the access companies want, whether that’s thought leaders and influencers, cybersecurity experts or venture capital firms and startups.”



The DC region includes: More than 1,000 startups

Five of the top 100 investors in early startup tech and biotech companies

Venture capital firm headquarters, such as Revolution and The Carlyle Group

High-tech employment is 2.5 times more concentrated in the DC metro area (compared with the U.S.)

185,000 high-tech employees

27,000 cybersecurity jobs

10+ local colleges and 50% of residents with college degrees (compared to 33% nationally) New advertising creative in targeted publications will support the convention sales and services team in its efforts to target the tech sector. Detailed information is available on washington.org, including a new white paper published by DDC that examines the region’s commitment to technology. The paper features DC rankings and statistics, tech leaders and the city’s commitment to fostering innovation. DDC is collaborating with the local government, champions of many technology initiatives.



“The District continues to be the epicenter for inclusive innovation and technology in the country,” said Mayor Muriel E. Bowser. “From opportunities that foster women entrepreneurs to the creation of innovation labs and incentives for tech company headquarters, DC is at the forefront of the tech movement and inclusive innovation growth.”



“We hope to show tech meeting planners that selecting DC will benefit their attendee, exhibitor and sponsor base, and ultimately their bottom line,” said Melissa Riley, vice president, convention sales and services, DDC. “Choosing DC means choosing a city that naturally has the resources to enhance their business goals.”





About Destination DC

Destination DC, the official destination marketing organization for the nation’s capital, is a private, non-profit membership organization of 900 businesses committed to marketing the area as a premier global convention, tourism and special events destination with a special emphasis on the arts, cultural and historic communities. For more information go to





