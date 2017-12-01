trending Sponsored Content

Scott Olsen Joins Skyline Displays of Orange County as Show Services Coordinator/Project Manager

Scott Olsen, a 23-year veteran of the exhibit industry, has joined Skyline Displays of Orange County as Show Services Coordinator/Project Manager.



At Skyline, he will be primarily involved in managing the company’s growing show services business, while acting also as project manager in support of incoming sales activity.



“Scott is a perfect fit for these important responsibilities,” said Grady Funk, Director of Service Operations. “His previous experience as a project manager and exhibit builder brings us a new level of hands-on capability with both modular and custom exhibits.”



Olsen, a resident of Portola Hills, worked as a project manager for EWI Worldwide in his last 10 years in the business. Prior to that he was a project manager at DisplayWorks, an exhibit lead builder at EWI Worldwide, and an exhibit builder and then plant manager at Coeste Design.



