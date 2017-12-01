|
|
|
|
|
Shows & Events
Austin Welcomes Professional Convention Management Association 2017 Convening Leaders Conference
1/12/2017
The Austin Convention and Visitors Bureau (Austin CVB) is pleased to host Professional Convention Management Association’s Convening Leaders annual meeting January 9-11.
“We are thrilled to host convening leaders for the first time in Austin,” said Tom Noonan, President and CEO of the Austin CVB. “Austin has become a premier destination for meeting, conventions and leisure business and we are confident that we will see return business from the PCMA attendees.”
The meeting will attract approximately 4,500 attendees and generate an immediate economic return of an estimated $11 million. The overall economic impact of this group’s meetings is usually felt for years in the host city because planners often return to the area for their own meetings. According to PCMA, cities that host the meeting have the potential to generate hundreds of millions of dollars in future business.
“We are excited to be in Austin for Convening Leaders 2017,” said Deborah Sexton, PCMA President and CEO. "Austin is a high energy destination and the Austin Convention Center is located in the heart of a vibrant downtown scene, supported by an expansion of new hotel offerings. Our PCMA Convening Leaders attendees will experience this unique city and convention center that nurtured SXSW from its early beginnings to the blockbuster event it is today – we can’t wait."
PCMA by the numbers:
About Austin CVB
The Austin Convention & Visitors Bureau is the official destination marketing and sales organization for the City of Austin. An accredited member of the Destination Marketing Association International, the Austin CVB is charged with marketing Austin nationally and internationally as a premier business and leisure destination, thus enriching our community's overall quality of life. In 2015 the greater Austin MSA welcomed 24.1 million visitors who contributed to $7 billion in economic impact and 124,000 jobs. For more information go to www.austintexas.org.
Contact:
media@austintexas.org
|
