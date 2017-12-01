trending Sponsored Content

Austin Welcomes Professional Convention Management Association 2017 Convening Leaders Conference

Tweet 1/12/2017

The Austin Convention and Visitors Bureau (Austin CVB) is pleased to host Professional Convention Management Association’s Convening Leaders annual meeting January 9-11.



“We are thrilled to host convening leaders for the first time in Austin,” said Tom Noonan, President and CEO of the Austin CVB. “Austin has become a premier destination for meeting, conventions and leisure business and we are confident that we will see return business from the PCMA attendees.”



The meeting will attract approximately 4,500 attendees and generate an immediate economic return of an estimated $11 million. The overall economic impact of this group’s meetings is usually felt for years in the host city because planners often return to the area for their own meetings. According to PCMA, cities that host the meeting have the potential to generate hundreds of millions of dollars in future business.



“We are excited to be in Austin for Convening Leaders 2017,” said Deborah Sexton, PCMA President and CEO. "Austin is a high energy destination and the Austin Convention Center is located in the heart of a vibrant downtown scene, supported by an expansion of new hotel offerings. Our PCMA Convening Leaders attendees will experience this unique city and convention center that nurtured SXSW from its early beginnings to the blockbuster event it is today – we can’t wait."



PCMA by the numbers: 40 local musicians have been hired to entertain PCMA attendees at the convention center, ABIA, and multiple events held through the conference.

2 local non-profits will be recipients of donations through the PCMA volunteer activity and the foundation fundraising events.

241 local volunteers have signed up to fill over 400 volunteer slots/opportunities

42 local venues and restaurants booked or rented for 63 hosted client events

53 local sponsors including retail, high tech, spirits and restaurants

300 meeting planners participating in sight tours “I am extremely pleased that PCMA’s Convening Leaders Annual Meeting is in Austin,” said Mark Tester, Director of The Austin Convention Center. “As PCMA is known throughout the meetings industry as a leader in innovation, we are excited to showcase the Austin Convention Center as a hallmark of innovation while showing the world that Austin is a top-tier meetings destination.”





