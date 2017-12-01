trending Sponsored Content

Venues & Destinations

Los Angeles Tourism & Convention Board Launches Meet L.A. App for Meeting Professionals at PCMA 2017

Tweet 1/12/2017

During PCMA’s 2017 Convening Leaders conference, Los Angeles Tourism & Convention Board (L.A. Tourism) launched Meet L.A., a free mobile app reflecting MeetLA.com’s cutting-edge design and features for meeting professionals looking to conduct business in Los Angeles, one of the world’s premier meeting destinations.



Following the recent launch of L.A. Tourism’s immersive Virtual Discovery L.A., the Meet L.A. app allows users to handily view the virtual travel platform, quickly browse through the regions and neighborhoods of Los Angeles and directly contact L.A. Tourism’s sales staff with ease.



“We’ve taken detailed measures to elevate the destination’s meeting planning process with an easy-to-use experience that requires minimal storage space on any mobile device,” said Darren K. Green, senior vice president of sales for L.A. Tourism. “Meeting and event professionals can activate the Meet L.A. app to conveniently access our dynamic content and explore the wealth of L.A.’s premier venues and attractions from the palm of their hand, anywhere and anytime.”



Developed in partnership with mobiManage, a leading interactive software agency, the Meet L.A. app offers access to up-to-date destination content, venue capacities with square footages, insightful videos and a calendar of major citywide special events. The app’s comprehensive functionality ensures meeting professionals can quickly find the information they need to make informed planning decisions.



The Meet L.A. app is now available for free download on iTunes and the Google Play Store.





About Los Angeles Tourism & Convention Board

Los Angeles Tourism & Convention Board is a private, non-profit business association whose primary mission is to market and promote Los Angeles as the premier site for leisure travel, meetings and conventions as the City’s official tourism marketing organization.



One of the world’s most dynamic and diverse destinations, Los Angeles is comprised of more than 30 diverse neighborhoods and considered the cultural hub of the Pacific Rim. Home to near-perfect weather, 75 miles of jaw-dropping shoreline, more museums than any other U.S. city and an award-winning culinary scene, Los Angeles presents endless possibilities that keep its more than 45 million annual visitors entertained. For more information about the endless meeting experiences offered in Los Angeles, visit





Contact:

sapelian@latourism.org









