|
WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW:
|
SUBSCRIBE TO MAGAZINE
|
|
trending
Sponsored Content
The Power of Storytelling for Exhibit Marketing EXHIBITORLIVE News
Redsmith Graphic Solutions to Sponsor and Exhibit at EXHIBITORLIVE 2017 EXHIBITORLIVE News
EXHIBITORLIVE Conference Session to Bust Myths About Show Floor Union Labor New Products
CDS Launches Data Sense Business Intelligence Tool Company News
Tech Image Named Digital PR Firm of the Year EXHIBITOR News
Exhibitor Media Group President Randal Acker Leads General Session at EDPA ACCESS EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITORLIVE Adds Two New First-time Exhibitors This Week People
Amy Sondrup Named President, Access TCA EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITOR Magazine’s 2017 EuroShop Awards Accepting Entries
submit your news
email newsletter
|
Company News
Educational Measures Pushes Live Meeting Analytics Toward Real-Time
1/12/2017
Educational Measures LLC (“EM”), the leader in live meeting analytics and engagement technology, announced today two Live Meeting Analytics products to help conference planners quickly measure meeting impact. EM One-Touch Reporting delivers a survey, evaluation and polling summary the minute the meeting ends. EM Insights Report is a post-meeting printed report summarizing all aspects of participant engagement. These offerings demonstrate EM’s commitment to live meeting analytics as core to their business.
“Our clients are more analytic-savvy than ever before,” said Marc Crawford, co-founder and CEO of EM. “To meet customer demand for ‘more analytics, faster,’ we are pushing reporting toward real-time. Meeting analytics will transform the conference industry in 2017 and we will continue to explore what can be done with both discovery and predictive technology.”
With EM One-Touch Reporting, second screen technology users get a complete summary of all surveys, evaluations, polling, and questions asked, all at the touch of a single button. The immediacy of information gives stakeholder the data they need to course correct during a single event or series of meetings. EM Insights Report arms meeting professionals with deep insight into engagement and presenter effectiveness. The audience is broken down into engaged and highly engaged participants. Since every action is associated with a slide, it is clear what is working and what is not. This intelligence puts a continuous improvement cycle in motion.
“We are seeing up to 60% response rates on surveys and evaluations, well beyond response rates for paper or audience response systems,” said John Santaferraro, chief analytics officer at EM. “That gives us all the data we need to accurately measure meeting impact and interaction the moment the meeting ends.”
Both offerings are immediately available.
About Educational Measures Educational Measures is the leading provider of live meeting analytics and engagement technology. Our next-generation EM ARRAY® second screen technology takes ordinary meetings and turns them into dynamic experiences. Live meeting data and analytics drive actionable insight for continual improvement. Our customers increase audience engagement by up to 20X, surprise attendees with more than 25 interactive capabilities and continually improve meeting impact with data driven insight. For more information go to www.educationalmeasures.com.
Contact:
jsantaferraro@educationalmeasures.com
Tweet
|
FIND IT - MARKETPLACE
|
|
TOPICS
Measurement & Budgeting
Planning & Execution
Marketing & Promotion
Events & Venues
Personal & Career
Exhibits & Experiences
International Exhibiting
Resources for Rookies
Research & Resources
|
MAGAZINE
Subscribe Today!
Renew Subscription
Update Address
Newsletters
Advertise
|
FIND IT
Exhibit & Display Producers
Products & Services
Supplier to Supplier
All Companies
Compare
Jobs
Get Listed
|
EXHIBITORLIVE
Sessions
Certification
Exhibit Hall
Exhibit at the Show
Registration
|
ETRAK
Sessions
Certification
F.A.Q.
Registration
|
FASTTRAK
Locations
Certification
Registration
|
CERTIFICATION
The Program
Steps to Certification
Faculty and Staff
Enroll in CTSM
Submit Quiz Answers
My CTSM
|
AWARDS
Sizzle Awards
All-Star Awards
Exhibit Design Awards
Portable/Modular Awards
Corporate Event Awards
|
NEWS
Associations/Press
Awards
Company News
International
New Products
People
Shows & Events
Venues & Destinations
EXHIBITOR News
|