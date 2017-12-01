|
|
|
|
|
New Products
Freeman Launches VR Products & Services
1/12/2017
Freeman, the leading global provider of brand experiences, today announced the launch of new virtual reality products and services, a transformational category for marketers that will fundamentally change the customer experience.
“As the demand for immersive experiences grows, we knew we needed to bring virtual reality to the brand experience category,” said Richard Maranville, executive vice president and chief digital officer of Freeman. “VR has been the ‘it’ technology for some time, but what we’re doing with VR technology is really going to change the way our industry works and how marketers interact with their audiences.”
As the world’s largest brand experience company, Freeman is uniquely positioned to support industry innovations like VR that help exhibitors, organizers and corporate clients deliver optimal business results and personalized customer experiences. This initial VR offering is one of the many innovative solutions supported by Freeman’s ongoing commitment to increase the impact of technology and digital advances in the brand experience category. The digital services team at Freeman is focused on providing clients with technology solutions that offer key insights and access to data, and helping to drive event strategy that leverages data to deliver more relevant experiences and create more meaningful audience connections.
Freeman has announced five new VR services that are part of its initial rollout of its portfolio of VR product and service offerings:
To help guide clients along this technological revolution, Freeman will be publishing new VR guides, articles and applications of VR. “More importantly, we want to work with clients to help evolve this technology, as it changes the design process,” says Tang.
For more information or pricing, visit freeman.com/vr or contact Freeman’s sales team at vr@freeman.com.
About Freeman
Freeman is the world’s largest brand experience company. We help our clients design, plan and deliver immersive experiences for their most important audiences. Through comprehensive solutions including strategy, creative, logistics, digital solutions and event technology, Freeman helps increase engagement and drive business results. What makes us different is our collaborative culture, intuitive knowledge, global perspective and personalized approach, gained from our 90 years as an industry leader. Freeman is a family-owned company with 90+ locations worldwide and over 7,000 employees, 2,000 of whom are located outside the U.S. For more information visit www.freeman.com.
Contact:
vr@freeman.com
More information about Freeman...
|
|
|
