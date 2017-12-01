trending Sponsored Content

Access TCA’s Maddie Ogren Completes CTSM Certification Program

Tweet 1/12/2017

Maddie Ogren, Director, Client Services, at Access TCA has achieved her



“What was especially helpful about the program,” she says, “is the fact that I was able to take classes with my clients. We could discuss what we heard in the sessions and weigh it against our experiences. I would definitely recommend the program to both corporate exhibitors and their partners.”



Maddie’s thesis detailed a medical affairs exhibit at EADV in Amsterdam. A psoriasis drug that had received approval in the U.S. was seeking approval in the EU. The exhibit she managed, designed by Access TCA’s Erick Gustafson, was a stylized house that showed challenges people with psoriasis encounter in simple activities around their homes. The project also had a robust measurement component that yielded information not only on the perception of the product by a global audience but also on current treatments for psoriasis around the world.



“This was a wonderful opportunity for me,” she said. In addition to achieving her CTSM, Maddie is also very active in HCEA.



Access President Amy Sondrup added, “The CTSM program is important to our industry in that it elevates the level of education we all can bring to the exhibiting process. This is one of the primary reasons that Access sponsors CTSM activity at EXHIBITORLIVE.”





Access is an independent event marketing organization with more than 30 years of growth fueled by entrepreneurial thinking and high-touch service. We build memorable strategy-based solutions for leaders in the healthcare, automotive, animal health, technology, and consumer goods industries. Visit





mogren@accesstca.com











