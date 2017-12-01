|
|
|
|
|
People
AMR Group Hires Daniel DiMangano as Logistics Account Manager
1/12/2017
AMR Group, Inc. announced today that Daniel DiMangano has joined the company to further develop their growing portfolio of US and overseas tradeshow logistics accounts. Daniel DiMangano comes with a wealth of experience, having spent the last 13 years in the tradeshow industry Daniel has been instrumental in Aerospace and international trade show logistics. He’s traveled the globe working on shows from Farnborough (UK) to Singapore Air Show. Daniel acquired his logistics certifications while serving in the United States Marine Corps which makes him a perfect fit for our customers.
Daniel joins AMR Group to continue success providing logistics and handling services to many of the top trade show attending companies in America. Daniel comments “I am excited to start a new challenge within AMR Group and look forward to working with the team to further develop their already extensive footprint in the industry. I am fortunate to be joining such a respected company that prides itself on top quality service.”
Chris Ray, President of AMR Group said “Daniel’s wealth of experience and industry knowledge has already made him a key addition to the AMR Group team. We view his appointment as a sign of our commitment to being the leading company in our industry. Increasing demand from our customers led us to look for an addition to our team who would fit in with our culture of exceptional service and it is very fortunate that we could find someone of Daniel’s caliber to fulfill this role”.
About AMR Group Inc
As a trusted global freight forwarder, AMR Group ships tradeshow and event materials to more than 60 countries worldwide. We have an excellent network of partners and agents around the globe, making us one of the top logistics companies in the world serving the tradeshow and event industry. AMR has long standing track record of shipping tradeshow exhibits and products worldwide with zero failure. More information on the company’s notable achievements, services provided, key leadership or history can be found on our website www.amrworldwide.com.
Contact:
dan.dimangano@amrworldwdie.com
|
|
|
|