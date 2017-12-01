trending Sponsored Content

International

Global DMC Partners Establishes New International Sales Office in Turkey

Tweet 1/12/2017

Global DMC Partners forecasts exponential International growth in 2017 with the recent addition of a third International Sales Office based in Istanbul, Turkey. The Global DMC Partners Eurasia Office is led by industry veteran, Mustafa Yalcin, who will assume the role of Global DMC Partners Managing Director, Eurasia to expand Global DMC Partners’ International sales efforts and client support across Eurasia and Africa.



Global DMC Partners President, Catherine Chaulet, states, “After working with Mustafa and his team for many years, I am thrilled to establish the Global DMC Partners Eurasia Sales Office. I am extremely confident that they will be instrumental in strengthening Global DMC Partners’ International presence and brand awareness. They are experts in the DMC industry with extensive knowledge of these key markets and client needs.”



Yalcin has been actively involved in travel trade and international meetings for more than 30 years as a full-service DMC, and he will continue his current DMC operations alongside this new position. With their office based in Istanbul, Yalcin and team are strategically located to work closely with the Eurasian and African markets.



“Our home base, Turkey, is where ‘East meets West’ which perfectly aligns with Global DMC Partners’ mission to represent the largest network of the best DMCs all over the world, from East to West,” states Yalcin. “I have had the privilege of working with most of our DMC Partners for more than two decades, bearing witness to their true expertise, so it is a great honor for me to introduce these leading DMCs to a vast new client base.”



“This marks another great milestone for Global DMC Partners,” says Chaulet. “We understand how vital it is to have sales presence around the globe to support our growing international client base. Along with our sales offices in the United States, United Kingdom, and Germany, we are ecstatic to officially add Turkey to that list.”



Chaulet, Yalcin, and the Global DMC Partners team will be exhibiting at IMEX Frankfurt from May 16-18 in Frankfurt, Germany at stand D010. To set up an appointment, please email info@globaldmcpartners.com.





Global DMC Partners is the largest global network of independent destination management companies and sales advisors offering meeting professionals one worldwide solution for total event success. The network has exclusive partnerships with more than 55 Destination Management Companies (DMCs) that represent over 100 destinations around the globe. Each DMC provides an unparalleled level of creativity and commitment to clients by promising to deliver one-of-a-kind programs under a singular standard of excellence. Thanks to a global team with decades of experience and a passion for the industry, clients can centralize everything from DMC communication to DMC spend through one dedicated Global DMC Sales Advisor. For more information, including a complete listing of destinations in the Global DMC Partners network, please visit us online at





