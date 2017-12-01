|
Awards
Your Brand Marketing Wins Bronze Medal at the PPAI Image Awards for Branding
1/12/2017
Your Brand Marketing is proud to announce that it has won the Bronze Medal at the PPAI Image Awards for Branding for its own re-brand in 2016.
"We are extremely excited and proud of this award as entrants for this award came from across North America and were judged by our peers," said Ben Baker, Chief Story Teller. "Thank you to everyone who has supported us over the years and we look forward to helping you communicate more effectively and engage your own audiences moving forward."
For more information about Your Brand Marketing, go to www.yourbrandmarketing.com.
Contact:
ben@yourbrandmarketing.com
|