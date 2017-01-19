|
WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW:
|
SUBSCRIBE TO MAGAZINE
|
|
trending
Sponsored Content
Why Design Matters EXHIBITORLIVE News
Redsmith Graphic Solutions to Sponsor and Exhibit at EXHIBITORLIVE 2017 EXHIBITORLIVE News
America's Top Corporations Rely on EXHIBITORLIVE for Trade Show and Event Training New Products
CDS Launches Data Sense Business Intelligence Tool EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITOR Magazine Announces Winners of 19th Annual All-Star Awards EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITOR Magazine’s 2017 EuroShop Awards Accepting Entries Company News
Corcoran Expositions Announces New Trade Show Management Contract and Existing Client Renewal Venues & Destinations
Three Years of AEG Management Leads the Los Angeles Convention Center to $6.1 Million in Reserves and an Annual Operating Surplus People
Stephen Ross Named EDPA Designer of the Year
submit your news
email newsletter
|
Company News
The Trade Group Named One of the Dallas/Fort Worth Best and Brightest Companies to Work for in 2017
1/19/2017
The Trade Group is proud to announce it has been selected as one of Dallas/Fort Worth’s “Best and Brightest Companies to Work for in 2017” under The National Association for Business Resources (NABR). The Best and Brightest competition “strives to recognize the most influential, trend-setting companies across the country and regionally in focused programs.”
According to their website, “The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® competition identifies and honors organizations that display a commitment to excellence in their human resource practices and employee enrichment.”
The Trade Group was awarded the title among other select companies in the Dallas/Fort Worth region. Employees within each business were sent a survey inquiring about their personal experience with the company and how well it functions based on criteria such as “communication, work-life balance, employee education, diversity, recognition, retention and more.” The Trade Group is invited to celebrate with all other winning companies in a regional event on January 23, 2017 at the Dallas Arboretum.
The Trade Group was also encouraged to submit a minute-long video as part of a social media contest, showcasing their company culture and why they are one of the best and brightest companies to work for, which of course they jumped at the chance. Take a look at just some of the fun TTG employees had, not only with each other, but also coming together to give back to their community.
“We are truly honored to be named one of the Dallas/Fort Worth Best and Brightest Companies to Work For”, said Chris Stone, The Trade Group’s Founder and CEO. “We know our employees are our most valued resource, and we make it a point to consistently create a culture that fosters employee appreciation, recognition, and enrichment. We are humbled and honored to be recognized for this award.”
The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® has partnered this year with Irving Cares for their community give-back program. TTG is proud to participate in this community project and has committed to contribute requested items to the hygiene kits being created to give those who are in need.
To view the complete list of Best & Brightest Companies to Work For in the Nation winners for 2017, visit www.101BestandBrightest.com.
About The Trade Group
The Trade Group is a full-service, award-winning provider of products and services for trade shows, corporate events, retail environments and an endless array of face-to-face experiences. The organization helps clients share their unique stories through a comprehensive suite of solutions that includes: exhibit design and fabrication, graphic design and production, exhibit management, digital applications, video production, exhibit accessories, strategic marketing and more. For more information go to www.tradegroup.com.
Contact:
schavez@tradegroup.com
Tweet
|
FIND IT - MARKETPLACE
|
|
TOPICS
Measurement & Budgeting
Planning & Execution
Marketing & Promotion
Events & Venues
Personal & Career
Exhibits & Experiences
International Exhibiting
Resources for Rookies
Research & Resources
|
MAGAZINE
Subscribe Today!
Renew Subscription
Update Address
Newsletters
Advertise
|
FIND IT
Exhibit & Display Producers
Products & Services
Supplier to Supplier
All Companies
Compare
Jobs
Get Listed
|
EXHIBITORLIVE
Sessions
Certification
Exhibit Hall
Exhibit at the Show
Registration
|
ETRAK
Sessions
Certification
F.A.Q.
Registration
|
FASTTRAK
Locations
Certification
Registration
|
CERTIFICATION
The Program
Steps to Certification
Faculty and Staff
Enroll in CTSM
Submit Quiz Answers
My CTSM
|
AWARDS
Sizzle Awards
All-Star Awards
Exhibit Design Awards
Portable/Modular Awards
Corporate Event Awards
|
NEWS
Associations/Press
Awards
Company News
International
New Products
People
Shows & Events
Venues & Destinations
EXHIBITOR News
|