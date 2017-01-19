trending Sponsored Content

People

TradeTec Creative Director Chris Ybarra Joins EDPA Midwest Board

Tweet 1/19/2017

TradeTec Skyline, a full-service B2B exhibit house specializing in trade show displays and services is pleased to announce that Chris Ybarra, creative director, has been named to the Exhibit Designers + Producers Association (EDPA) Midwest board.



Ybarra joined TradeTec in 2011, and was named creative director in 2013. He has more than 12 years of experience in the trade show industry. In his new role as an EDPA Midwest board member, Ybarra will work to grow membership, sponsorships, social media engagement, and educational program outreach.



This past November, he participated in the EDPA panel discussion for the Designer and Presenter’s Challenge, where TradeTec’s intern was a contestant. Ybarra is passionate about working with design students to enhance their educational and professional paths, and enjoys giving back to the academic community by mentoring and offering internships at TradeTec to design students from the Illinois Institute of Art-Schaumburg.



Ybarra also sits on the Bemidji State University Professional Advisory Board for the School of Technology Art and Design, and serves as a student portfolio reviewer. Located in Minnesota, Bemidji State University offers the only four-year undergraduate degree in Exhibit Design in the nation. “I think it’s important for myself and for TradeTec to be active participants within the industry. My goal is to drive student interest within the exhibit designer field. By offering internship opportunities where design students are exposed to hands-on experience, it will not only nurture their career path, but also enhance growth in the industry.”





ABOUT EDPA

The Exhibit Designers + Producers Association (EDPA), founded in 1954, is an internationally recognized national trade association with more than 300 corporate members from 18 countries that are engaged in the design, manufacture, transport, installation and service of displays and exhibits primarily for the exhibition and event industry. To learn more visit



ABOUT TRADETEC

Founded in 1999, TradeTec Skyline produces innovative trade show exhibits with unmatched customer service and a promise of NO POST SHOW BILLING for clients. As a Skyline Elite Partner, TradeTec offers the highest quality modular exhibits as well as custom and hybrid solutions. Located just west of Chicago, TradeTec has served over 6,000 clients and completed over 35,000 projects worldwide. They currently manage over 3,500 events each year. Learn more at





Contact:

aag@ttskyline.com











