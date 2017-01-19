trending Sponsored Content

The Chattanoogan Selects M&M Productions as In-House AV Provider

The Chattanoogan hotel, an upscale hotel with state-of-the-art meeting facilities in Chattanooga, Tenn., announced today that it has selected award-winning M&M Productions USA as the exclusive audiovisual partner for events held at the facility.



“This new partnership with M&M Productions USA will allow us to offer greater event production options and the latest in audiovisual technology to our meeting and event planners,” said Tom Cupo, regional managing director of The Chattanoogan. “I am confident M&M Productions’ extensive equipment inventory and industry reputation for customer service will serve our clients well.”



Based in Oak Ridge, Tenn., M&M Productions USA provides lighting, audio, video production, digital signage, high-definition broadcasting and online streaming services, as well as customized staging, script production, speaker training and event management services. The company has the largest and most up-to-date equipment inventory in the region.



“We are proud to partner with downtown Chattanooga’s top upscale event venue,” M&M Productions USA President and CEO Mike Brown said. “Through our world-class technology, events at The Chattanoogan will have access to new lighting, audio and video production options. We look forward to working with The Chattanoogan staff to bring new ideas and help meeting and event planners take their events to the next level.”



As part of its partnership with The Chattanoogan, M&M Productions USA has hired a full-time dedicated audiovisual manager. Joel Becker will be located on-site to meet with clients and work with the hotel’s sales team and event staff. Becker has more than 15 years of experience in audiovisual event management in the region and will serve as the direct client liaison. Using a customized, turnkey approach, Becker will work with meeting planners throughout the process, from developing the event concept to managing the program during the event.



Certified by the International Association of Conference Centers, The Chattanoogan features more than 25,000 square feet of conference and meeting space, including 12 breakout rooms, five general session rooms, an executive board room and an 85-seat amphitheater. The 7,752-square-foot newly renovated and redesigned ballroom is the largest in Chattanooga.



The Chattanoogan, located at Broad Street and 12th Street in downtown Chattanooga, is managed by Benchmark Resorts & Hotels.





About M&M Productions USA

Based in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, M&M Productions USA is a full-service event planning and production company. The company provides turnkey solutions for full production events, breakout meeting management, audience response systems, lighting and stage design, video production, digital signage, script writing, speaker training, webcasting, virtual conferences, live broadcast services and event choreography. Customers, such as the White House Office of Communications, NCAA, Centers for Disease Control, U.S. Department of Energy and Ripley Entertainment, discover that the certified professionals at M&M Productions deliver the best experience possible for all audience members. For more information, visit



About The Chattanoogan

The Chattanoogan, the recipient of numerous awards and accolades, has 199 upscale guest rooms and suites, three outstanding dining establishments, a rejuvenating day spa and a 25,000 square-foot conference center. The property is conveniently located within a two-hour drive from Atlanta; Nashville, Tenn.; Knoxville, Tenn.; Huntsville, Ala.; and Birmingham, Ala. It is within walking distance of the city’s museums, galleries, retail stores, restaurants and The Tennessee Aquarium. For hotel reservations or more information, call (423) 756-3400, toll free (877) 756-1684 or visit The Chattanoogan’s website at





