Healthcare Convention & Exhibitors Association to Host Marketing Summit
1/19/2017
The Healthcare Convention & Exhibitors Association (HCEA) will be hosting the 2017 HCEA Healthcare Marketing Summit on January 25-26, 2017 at the Hilton Old Town Alexandria. This year’s theme is collaborate – create – converge.

Collaboration across all aspects of the medical meeting is essential for the success and continuation of our exhibit programs. As exhibitors, we are part an ecosystem that derives from our individual companies and associations as well as the healthcare industry as a whole. The 2017 HCEA Healthcare Marketing Summit will focus on the challenges to the industry and how those challenges produce our everyday reality. After a high-level view, we will shift our attention to the issues we endure as we continue to provide face-to-face access to HCPs.

The Summit will feature industry experts providing timely and insightful information:
  • Experiential Storytelling Frameworks: Ken Dec, EVP, Marketing & Client Strategies, The Expo Group
  • Impact 2017: Critical Issues Affecting the Healthcare Industry: Jill Wechsler, Washington Editor, Pharmaceutical Executive Magazine
  • Healthcare Marketers as Change-Leaders: New Paradigm…New Opportunities: Michael McLinden, Senior Healthcare Strategist, mck2x
We will also reveal the latest qualitative research conducted in concert between HCEA, Freeman and Exhibit Surveys. Alissa Algarin, Exhibit Surveys, Inc. will present the findings about the top challenges and opportunities facing healthcare marketers. It will be followed by power collaborative panel discussion moderated by Chris Metzger, FreemanXP. Panelists will represent the various constituencies that influence, approve and make the purchasing decisions as well as those who sell services and those who use them to engage audiences.

“I’m really looking forward to this year’s Summit to experience the great program put together by our volunteers and staff. Of course one of the great benefits of HCEA and specifically the Summit is to network with other members and gain valuable industry insights from those that I would not normally run across in my daily job. This is sure to be a great event,” said Don Schmid, HCEA President.

Thanks to our sponsors:
  • Premier Partners: Freeman, GES and PHL Life Sciences
  • Visionary Partner: Access TCA
  • Leading Partner: Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau
  • Queen Street Sponsor: Matrex Exhibits
  • Prince Street Sponsor: SourceOne Events
  • Duke Street Sponsors: Ark Media, Crepes a Latte Catering and Live Marketing
  • Supporting Sponsors: a2z Inc. and TriStar Publishing
For more information about HCEA and the HCEA Healthcare Marketing Summit, please contact Amy Lotz, CAE, HCEA executive director, at alotz@hcea.org or 703-935-1961. Registration is still available.


About HCEA
The Healthcare Convention & Exhibitors Association (HCEA) is the only association solely dedicated to improving the effectiveness and promoting the value of all conventions, meetings and exhibitions for the healthcare industry. HCEA represents organizations involved in healthcare exhibitions and conventions. For more information go to www.hcea.org.


Contact:
alotz@hcea.org






© Exhibitor Media Group | The Leader in Trade Show and Corporate Event Marketing Education 310 South Broadway, Suite 101, Rochester, MN 55904 | (507) 289-6556 | Need Help? Ask Scott