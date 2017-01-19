|
Shows & Events
Healthcare Convention & Exhibitors Association to Host Marketing Summit
1/19/2017
The Healthcare Convention & Exhibitors Association (HCEA) will be hosting the 2017 HCEA Healthcare Marketing Summit on January 25-26, 2017 at the Hilton Old Town Alexandria. This year’s theme is collaborate – create – converge.
Collaboration across all aspects of the medical meeting is essential for the success and continuation of our exhibit programs. As exhibitors, we are part an ecosystem that derives from our individual companies and associations as well as the healthcare industry as a whole. The 2017 HCEA Healthcare Marketing Summit will focus on the challenges to the industry and how those challenges produce our everyday reality. After a high-level view, we will shift our attention to the issues we endure as we continue to provide face-to-face access to HCPs.
The Summit will feature industry experts providing timely and insightful information:
“I’m really looking forward to this year’s Summit to experience the great program put together by our volunteers and staff. Of course one of the great benefits of HCEA and specifically the Summit is to network with other members and gain valuable industry insights from those that I would not normally run across in my daily job. This is sure to be a great event,” said Don Schmid, HCEA President.
Thanks to our sponsors:
About HCEA
The Healthcare Convention & Exhibitors Association (HCEA) is the only association solely dedicated to improving the effectiveness and promoting the value of all conventions, meetings and exhibitions for the healthcare industry. HCEA represents organizations involved in healthcare exhibitions and conventions. For more information go to www.hcea.org.
Contact:
alotz@hcea.org
