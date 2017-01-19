trending Sponsored Content

People

Robert Luiser Joins Highmark TechSystems as Senior Project Manager

Tweet 1/19/2017

Highmark TechSystems is pleased to announce that Robert Luiser has joined the company as senior project manager. For more than two decades, Robert has accepted increasing levels of responsibility in the exhibit industry while acquiring specialized technical skills. His experience with large programs gives him unique insight into the needs of Highmark’s clients, and his talent for developing and managing teams is a great asset in the continual streamlining of processes at Highmark.



“I am so pleased that we have been able to attract Robert, a consummate professional who has expertise in design engineering, project management, and a deep background in CAD,” said Debbie Parrott, President, Highmark TechSystems. “He has successfully developed and implemented departmental processes, procedures, disciplines, and metrics at several key exhibit houses. In addition, he has mentored and trained individuals to focus on continually improving productivity and cost efficiencies. Robert is a key addition to Highmark and has a bright future here leading teams, developing processes and fulfilling projects in the most effective manner to ensure a positive customer experience.”





About Highmark TechSystems

Highmark TechSystems is a leading supplier and developer of advanced modular exhibit systems architecture for exhibit and event designers and producers. Known for design versatility, weight and installation efficiencies and ease-of-use, Highmark TechSystems’ proprietary products represent three categories: ExpoDecks, cost-effective and elegant multi-level modular architecture; ExpoWalls, highly modular frame systems; Elements, custom solutions and accessories. Highmark TechSystems manufactures and assembles its complete line in its Fort Wayne, Indiana plant, strategically located in the Midwest to extend logistic and economic advantages to customers, saving them time and money when shipping throughout the United States. All Highmark products have a lifetime warranty and meet or exceed all industry standard codes and requirements.





Contact:

dparrott@highmarktech.com











