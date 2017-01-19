|
WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW:
|
SUBSCRIBE TO MAGAZINE
|
|
trending
Sponsored Content
The Power of Storytelling for Exhibit Marketing EXHIBITORLIVE News
Redsmith Graphic Solutions to Sponsor and Exhibit at EXHIBITORLIVE 2017 EXHIBITORLIVE News
America's Top Corporations Rely on EXHIBITORLIVE for Trade Show and Event Training New Products
CDS Launches Data Sense Business Intelligence Tool EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITOR Magazine Announces Winners of 19th Annual All-Star Awards EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITOR Magazine’s 2017 EuroShop Awards Accepting Entries Company News
Corcoran Expositions Announces New Trade Show Management Contract and Existing Client Renewal Venues & Destinations
Three Years of AEG Management Leads the Los Angeles Convention Center to $6.1 Million in Reserves and an Annual Operating Surplus People
Stephen Ross Named EDPA Designer of the Year
submit your news
email newsletter
|
People
Robert Luiser Joins Highmark TechSystems as Senior Project Manager
1/19/2017
Highmark TechSystems is pleased to announce that Robert Luiser has joined the company as senior project manager. For more than two decades, Robert has accepted increasing levels of responsibility in the exhibit industry while acquiring specialized technical skills. His experience with large programs gives him unique insight into the needs of Highmark’s clients, and his talent for developing and managing teams is a great asset in the continual streamlining of processes at Highmark.
“I am so pleased that we have been able to attract Robert, a consummate professional who has expertise in design engineering, project management, and a deep background in CAD,” said Debbie Parrott, President, Highmark TechSystems. “He has successfully developed and implemented departmental processes, procedures, disciplines, and metrics at several key exhibit houses. In addition, he has mentored and trained individuals to focus on continually improving productivity and cost efficiencies. Robert is a key addition to Highmark and has a bright future here leading teams, developing processes and fulfilling projects in the most effective manner to ensure a positive customer experience.”
About Highmark TechSystems
Highmark TechSystems is a leading supplier and developer of advanced modular exhibit systems architecture for exhibit and event designers and producers. Known for design versatility, weight and installation efficiencies and ease-of-use, Highmark TechSystems’ proprietary products represent three categories: ExpoDecks, cost-effective and elegant multi-level modular architecture; ExpoWalls, highly modular frame systems; Elements, custom solutions and accessories. Highmark TechSystems manufactures and assembles its complete line in its Fort Wayne, Indiana plant, strategically located in the Midwest to extend logistic and economic advantages to customers, saving them time and money when shipping throughout the United States. All Highmark products have a lifetime warranty and meet or exceed all industry standard codes and requirements. www.highmarktech.com
Contact:
dparrott@highmarktech.com
More information about Highmark TechSystems...
Tweet
|
FIND IT - MARKETPLACE
|
|
TOPICS
Measurement & Budgeting
Planning & Execution
Marketing & Promotion
Events & Venues
Personal & Career
Exhibits & Experiences
International Exhibiting
Resources for Rookies
Research & Resources
|
MAGAZINE
Subscribe Today!
Renew Subscription
Update Address
Newsletters
Advertise
|
FIND IT
Exhibit & Display Producers
Products & Services
Supplier to Supplier
All Companies
Compare
Jobs
Get Listed
|
EXHIBITORLIVE
Sessions
Certification
Exhibit Hall
Exhibit at the Show
Registration
|
ETRAK
Sessions
Certification
F.A.Q.
Registration
|
FASTTRAK
Locations
Certification
Registration
|
CERTIFICATION
The Program
Steps to Certification
Faculty and Staff
Enroll in CTSM
Submit Quiz Answers
My CTSM
|
AWARDS
Sizzle Awards
All-Star Awards
Exhibit Design Awards
Portable/Modular Awards
Corporate Event Awards
|
NEWS
Associations/Press
Awards
Company News
International
New Products
People
Shows & Events
Venues & Destinations
EXHIBITOR News
|