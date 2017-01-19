trending Sponsored Content

Company News, People

Edlen Congratulates Las Vegas and Southern California Team on Promotions

Tweet 1/19/2017

Edlen Electrical Exhibition Services, the nation’s largest independent electrical contractor to the convention and trade show industry, is pleased to announce promotions in its Las Vegas and Southern California offices.



Congratulations to Jennifer Maloney who has recently been promoted to General Manager. Jennifer joined Edlen in 2008 and is responsible for the day to day operations in Edlen’s Las Vegas office. Jennifer has over 20 years of customer service experience and has worked with the Edlen team on such events as HIMSS, Solar Power International, The Clean Show, ABC Kids Expo, SGIA EXPO and JCK. Jennifer has trained and mentored many of Edlen’s event service team members and is very excited to take on her new role and continue her work in Las Vegas. She may be reached at 6705 S. Eastern Avenue Las Vegas, NV 89119. Phone (702) 385-6911 Fax (702) 385-1810 jmaloney@edlen.com.



Edlen’s Southern California team is also pleased to announce Amber Fleming’s promotion to Director of Event Services. Amber joined Edlen in 2011 and is responsible for the day to day operations in Edlen’s Pasadena office. Prior to her time at Edlen, Amber managed events for the University of Redlands and also served as a publicist for music artists and music award shows. Amber has worked with the Edlen team on such events as International Makeup Artists (IMATS), the Alma Awards, OFC and the NAACP Image Awards. Amber may be reached at 300 East Green Street Pasadena, CA 91101. Phone (626) 8440785 Fax (626) 628-0303 afleming@edlen.com.



Edlen Electrical Exhibition Services is the nation’s leading independent temporary utility contractor to the trade show, convention and special event industry. Edlen is a national company based out of Las Vegas, servicing more than 5,000 events annually providing exclusive, preferred or recommended services in over 200 convention facilities nationwide. For more information, please visit





Contact:

julie@edlen.com









