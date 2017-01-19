trending Sponsored Content

CompuSystems and Emergency Nurses Association Agree to a Two-Year Deal

Tweet 1/19/2017

CompuSystems will be the official registration and lead retrieval provider for Emergency Nursing 2017 and 2018.



The Emergency Nurses Association will also be utilizing CompuSystems' ConnectME Show App to help attendees get the most out of attending the event. From schedule building to social media the show app is the ultimate guide to the Emergency Nursing event.



CompuSystems has been servicing the trade show industry for 40 years and is excited to offer its services to such a great association and event.





About CompuSystems, Inc.

CompuSystems, founded in 1976, is a leader in trade show registration and lead retrieval services. When show organizers work with CompuSystems they not only get cutting-edge service packages but they are backed by the most experienced professionals in the industry. CompuSystems has gone beyond simple registration with the addition of Levreg, a brand new registration platform that makes registration simpler, faster and smarter.





Contact:

marketing@csireg.com









