|
WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW:
|
SUBSCRIBE TO MAGAZINE
|
|
trending
Sponsored Content
Why Design Matters EXHIBITORLIVE News
Redsmith Graphic Solutions to Sponsor and Exhibit at EXHIBITORLIVE 2017 EXHIBITORLIVE News
America's Top Corporations Rely on EXHIBITORLIVE for Trade Show and Event Training New Products
CDS Launches Data Sense Business Intelligence Tool EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITOR Magazine Announces Winners of 19th Annual All-Star Awards EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITOR Magazine’s 2017 EuroShop Awards Accepting Entries Company News
Corcoran Expositions Announces New Trade Show Management Contract and Existing Client Renewal Venues & Destinations
Three Years of AEG Management Leads the Los Angeles Convention Center to $6.1 Million in Reserves and an Annual Operating Surplus People
Stephen Ross Named EDPA Designer of the Year
submit your news
email newsletter
|
Company News
CompuSystems and Emergency Nurses Association Agree to a Two-Year Deal
1/19/2017
CompuSystems will be the official registration and lead retrieval provider for Emergency Nursing 2017 and 2018.
The Emergency Nurses Association will also be utilizing CompuSystems' ConnectME Show App to help attendees get the most out of attending the event. From schedule building to social media the show app is the ultimate guide to the Emergency Nursing event.
CompuSystems has been servicing the trade show industry for 40 years and is excited to offer its services to such a great association and event.
About CompuSystems, Inc.
CompuSystems, founded in 1976, is a leader in trade show registration and lead retrieval services. When show organizers work with CompuSystems they not only get cutting-edge service packages but they are backed by the most experienced professionals in the industry. CompuSystems has gone beyond simple registration with the addition of Levreg, a brand new registration platform that makes registration simpler, faster and smarter. For more information about our industry leading services please visit www.compusystems.com.
Contact:
marketing@csireg.com
Tweet
|
FIND IT - MARKETPLACE
|
|
TOPICS
Measurement & Budgeting
Planning & Execution
Marketing & Promotion
Events & Venues
Personal & Career
Exhibits & Experiences
International Exhibiting
Resources for Rookies
Research & Resources
|
MAGAZINE
Subscribe Today!
Renew Subscription
Update Address
Newsletters
Advertise
|
FIND IT
Exhibit & Display Producers
Products & Services
Supplier to Supplier
All Companies
Compare
Jobs
Get Listed
|
EXHIBITORLIVE
Sessions
Certification
Exhibit Hall
Exhibit at the Show
Registration
|
ETRAK
Sessions
Certification
F.A.Q.
Registration
|
FASTTRAK
Locations
Certification
Registration
|
CERTIFICATION
The Program
Steps to Certification
Faculty and Staff
Enroll in CTSM
Submit Quiz Answers
My CTSM
|
AWARDS
Sizzle Awards
All-Star Awards
Exhibit Design Awards
Portable/Modular Awards
Corporate Event Awards
|
NEWS
Associations/Press
Awards
Company News
International
New Products
People
Shows & Events
Venues & Destinations
EXHIBITOR News
|