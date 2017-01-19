|
WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW:
|
SUBSCRIBE TO MAGAZINE
|
|
trending
Sponsored Content
Why Design Matters EXHIBITORLIVE News
Redsmith Graphic Solutions to Sponsor and Exhibit at EXHIBITORLIVE 2017 EXHIBITORLIVE News
America's Top Corporations Rely on EXHIBITORLIVE for Trade Show and Event Training New Products
CDS Launches Data Sense Business Intelligence Tool EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITOR Magazine Announces Winners of 19th Annual All-Star Awards EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITOR Magazine’s 2017 EuroShop Awards Accepting Entries Company News
Corcoran Expositions Announces New Trade Show Management Contract and Existing Client Renewal Venues & Destinations
Three Years of AEG Management Leads the Los Angeles Convention Center to $6.1 Million in Reserves and an Annual Operating Surplus People
Stephen Ross Named EDPA Designer of the Year
submit your news
email newsletter
|
Venues & Destinations
Austin CVB and PCMA Education Foundation Raise $25,000 Benefiting Health Alliance for Austin Musicians
1/19/2017
The Austin Convention and Visitors Bureau (Austin CVB) and the Professional Convention Management Association (PCMA) Education Foundation together raised $25,000 benefiting Health Alliance for Austin Musicians (HAAM).
Party with a Purpose (PWAP), one of two charitable events during the 2017 Convening Leaders Conference, raised funds to the charity whose purpose is to provide access to affordable health care for Austin’s low income, uninsured working musicians.
For close to a decade, Austin CVB has supplied the live music for the Convening Leadership Conferences event, PWAP. We are pleased to partner with Austin City Limits Live at The Moody Theater on hosting the largest PWAP event to date.
About Austin CVB
The Austin Convention & Visitors Bureau is the official destination marketing and sales organization for the City of Austin. An accredited member of the Destination Marketing Association International, the Austin CVB is charged with marketing Austin nationally and internationally as a premier business and leisure destination, thus enriching our community's overall quality of life. In 2015 the greater Austin MSA welcomed 24.1 million visitors who contributed to $7 billion in economic impact and 124,000 jobs. For more information go to www.austintexas.org
About PCMA Education Foundation
The role of the Education Foundation of the Professional Convention Management Association (PCMA) is to support the mission of PCMA through fundraising and grant giving focused on scholarships, education and research that will advance the meetings and conventions industry. Established in 1985, the Foundation fuels advancement, nurtures professional development and shapes tomorrow’s meeting and convention leaders. Learn more at pcma.org/foundation.
Contact:
media@austintexas.org
Tweet
|
FIND IT - MARKETPLACE
|
|
TOPICS
Measurement & Budgeting
Planning & Execution
Marketing & Promotion
Events & Venues
Personal & Career
Exhibits & Experiences
International Exhibiting
Resources for Rookies
Research & Resources
|
MAGAZINE
Subscribe Today!
Renew Subscription
Update Address
Newsletters
Advertise
|
FIND IT
Exhibit & Display Producers
Products & Services
Supplier to Supplier
All Companies
Compare
Jobs
Get Listed
|
EXHIBITORLIVE
Sessions
Certification
Exhibit Hall
Exhibit at the Show
Registration
|
ETRAK
Sessions
Certification
F.A.Q.
Registration
|
FASTTRAK
Locations
Certification
Registration
|
CERTIFICATION
The Program
Steps to Certification
Faculty and Staff
Enroll in CTSM
Submit Quiz Answers
My CTSM
|
AWARDS
Sizzle Awards
All-Star Awards
Exhibit Design Awards
Portable/Modular Awards
Corporate Event Awards
|
NEWS
Associations/Press
Awards
Company News
International
New Products
People
Shows & Events
Venues & Destinations
EXHIBITOR News
|