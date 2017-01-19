WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW:
SUBSCRIBE TO MAGAZINE
Topics Magazine Find It EXHIBITORLIVE eTrak FastTrak Certification Awards News Advertise
News
Breaking
News
Sponsored
Content
Associations/
Press
Awards
Company
News
International
New
Products
People
Shows
& Events
Venues
& Destinations
EXHIBITOR
News
trending
Sponsored Content
Tips for Choosing the Right Trade Show Display Vendor EXHIBITORLIVE News
Redsmith Graphic Solutions to Sponsor and Exhibit at EXHIBITORLIVE 2017 EXHIBITORLIVE News
America's Top Corporations Rely on EXHIBITORLIVE for Trade Show and Event Training New Products
CDS Launches Data Sense Business Intelligence Tool EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITOR Magazine Announces Winners of 19th Annual All-Star Awards EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITOR Magazine’s 2017 EuroShop Awards Accepting Entries Company News
Corcoran Expositions Announces New Trade Show Management Contract and Existing Client Renewal Venues & Destinations
Three Years of AEG Management Leads the Los Angeles Convention Center to $6.1 Million in Reserves and an Annual Operating Surplus People
Stephen Ross Named EDPA Designer of the Year
submit your news
email newsletter
New Products
The Trade Group Introduces its LED Touchscreen Product Display Box
1/19/2017
The Trade Group is bringing product displays into the digital realm with their new LED Touchscreen Product Display Box that plays looping digital content on the clear screen in front of products, props and/or graphics enclosed inside.

Per Michael Graziani, The Trade Group’s VP of Design, “Up to this point, there was wide array of product display boxes, but most were poorly executed. We are now proud to offer this new LED Touchscreen Product Display Box that is well made, clean, professional and polished – not to mention easy to use.”

photo Choose between simple, viewable content and looping digital content with touchscreen navigation. The LED screen displays vibrant colors in either landscape or portrait orientation, customized to the size needed. When a guest touches the screen, the system serves up a fresh round of content, based on his or her selection.

So instead of a basic box and a stack of brochures, The Trade Group’s LED Touchscreen Product Display Box is a tremendous sales tool for static products. If no sales rep is available, guests can still learn about the features and benefits of the product, thanks to the interactive video playing on the screen.

The Trade Group’s LED Touchscreen Product Display Box has a host of other great features, including:
  • Plenty of sizes to choose from. Standard sizes for the rectangular shaped units range from 10” to 84”, with custom sizes available. The bigger the screen, the deeper the box.
  • White LED lighting. LED lights tucked inside the front of the box behind the metal frame shine back on the product, props or graphics and illuminate the box beautifully.
  • “Unveiling” technique. White tones in the video render as transparent, and black tones render as opaque – giving the ability to build excitement as the product/service is slowly revealed as the video plays.
  • Only two connections needed. Connections include a power plug and USB port for the USB drive that stores the digital content.
  • Easy to update. Swap in a new product, prop or graphics, along with fresh digital content and it’s ready to go.
  • For purchase or rental. Want to give one of our LED Touchscreen Product Display Boxes a test drive? Rent one for an event or trade show.
While the LED Touchscreen Product Display Box is a slam dunk for companies selling relatively small products – say a cordless drill or a running shoe – companies can also sell services with these handy boxes. The box works equally well at trade shows or in a retail environment.

LED Touchscreen Product Display Boxes can be purchased or rented from The Trade Group. They can also handle the video content creation at their Dallas headquarters, so the LED Product Display Box can be setup and running quickly.

To learn more about The Trade Group’s LED Touchscreen Product Display Box, call 1-800-343-2005.


About The Trade Group
The Trade Group is a full-service, award-winning provider of products and services for trade shows, corporate events, retail environments and an endless array of face-to-face experiences. The organization helps clients share their unique stories through a comprehensive suite of solutions that includes: exhibit design and fabrication, graphic design and production, exhibit management, digital applications, video production, exhibit accessories, strategic marketing and more. For more information go to www.tradegroup.com.


Contact:
schavez@tradegroup.com






FIND IT - MARKETPLACE
Light Boxes
Matrix Frame USA
Exhibit Producers
3D Exhibits
Exhibit Producers
The Pineapple Agency
Modular Exhibit Systems
Nimlok
>> More Products



Join the EXHIBITOR Community Search the Site
TOPICS
Measurement & Budgeting
Planning & Execution
Marketing & Promotion
Events & Venues
Personal & Career
Exhibits & Experiences
International Exhibiting
Resources for Rookies
Research & Resources
 MAGAZINE
Subscribe Today!
Renew Subscription
Update Address
Newsletters
Advertise
 FIND IT
Exhibit & Display Producers
Products & Services
Supplier to Supplier
All Companies
Compare
Jobs
Get Listed
 EXHIBITORLIVE
Sessions
Certification
Exhibit Hall
Exhibit at the Show
Registration
 ETRAK
Sessions
Certification
F.A.Q.
Registration
 FASTTRAK
Locations
Certification
Registration
 CERTIFICATION
The Program
Steps to Certification
Faculty and Staff
Enroll in CTSM
Submit Quiz Answers
My CTSM
 AWARDS
Sizzle Awards
All-Star Awards
Exhibit Design Awards
Portable/Modular Awards
Corporate Event Awards
 NEWS
Associations/Press
Awards
Company News
International
New Products
People
Shows & Events
Venues & Destinations
EXHIBITOR News
© Exhibitor Media Group | The Leader in Trade Show and Corporate Event Marketing Education 310 South Broadway, Suite 101, Rochester, MN 55904 | (507) 289-6556 | Need Help? Ask Scott