New Products

The Trade Group Introduces its LED Touchscreen Product Display Box

Tweet 1/19/2017

The Trade Group is bringing product displays into the digital realm with their new LED Touchscreen Product Display Box that plays looping digital content on the clear screen in front of products, props and/or graphics enclosed inside.



Per Michael Graziani, The Trade Group’s VP of Design, “Up to this point, there was wide array of product display boxes, but most were poorly executed. We are now proud to offer this new LED Touchscreen Product Display Box that is well made, clean, professional and polished – not to mention easy to use.”



Choose between simple, viewable content and looping digital content with touchscreen navigation. The LED screen displays vibrant colors in either landscape or portrait orientation, customized to the size needed. When a guest touches the screen, the system serves up a fresh round of content, based on his or her selection.



So instead of a basic box and a stack of brochures, The Trade Group’s LED Touchscreen Product Display Box is a tremendous sales tool for static products. If no sales rep is available, guests can still learn about the features and benefits of the product, thanks to the interactive video playing on the screen.



The Trade Group’s LED Touchscreen Product Display Box has a host of other great features, including: Plenty of sizes to choose from. Standard sizes for the rectangular shaped units range from 10” to 84”, with custom sizes available. The bigger the screen, the deeper the box.

White LED lighting. LED lights tucked inside the front of the box behind the metal frame shine back on the product, props or graphics and illuminate the box beautifully.

“Unveiling” technique. White tones in the video render as transparent, and black tones render as opaque – giving the ability to build excitement as the product/service is slowly revealed as the video plays.

Only two connections needed. Connections include a power plug and USB port for the USB drive that stores the digital content.

Easy to update. Swap in a new product, prop or graphics, along with fresh digital content and it’s ready to go.

For purchase or rental. Want to give one of our LED Touchscreen Product Display Boxes a test drive? Rent one for an event or trade show. While the LED Touchscreen Product Display Box is a slam dunk for companies selling relatively small products – say a cordless drill or a running shoe – companies can also sell services with these handy boxes. The box works equally well at trade shows or in a retail environment.



LED Touchscreen Product Display Boxes can be purchased or rented from The Trade Group. They can also handle the video content creation at their Dallas headquarters, so the LED Product Display Box can be setup and running quickly.



To learn more about The Trade Group’s LED Touchscreen Product Display Box, call 1-800-343-2005.





About The Trade Group

The Trade Group is a full-service, award-winning provider of products and services for trade shows, corporate events, retail environments and an endless array of face-to-face experiences. The organization helps clients share their unique stories through a comprehensive suite of solutions that includes: exhibit design and fabrication, graphic design and production, exhibit management, digital applications, video production, exhibit accessories, strategic marketing and more. For more information go to





Contact:

schavez@tradegroup.com









