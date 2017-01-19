|
New Products
The Trade Group Introduces its LED Touchscreen Product Display Box
1/19/2017
The Trade Group is bringing product displays into the digital realm with their new LED Touchscreen Product Display Box that plays looping digital content on the clear screen in front of products, props and/or graphics enclosed inside.
Per Michael Graziani, The Trade Group’s VP of Design, “Up to this point, there was wide array of product display boxes, but most were poorly executed. We are now proud to offer this new LED Touchscreen Product Display Box that is well made, clean, professional and polished – not to mention easy to use.”
Choose between simple, viewable content and looping digital content with touchscreen navigation. The LED screen displays vibrant colors in either landscape or portrait orientation, customized to the size needed. When a guest touches the screen, the system serves up a fresh round of content, based on his or her selection.
So instead of a basic box and a stack of brochures, The Trade Group’s LED Touchscreen Product Display Box is a tremendous sales tool for static products. If no sales rep is available, guests can still learn about the features and benefits of the product, thanks to the interactive video playing on the screen.
The Trade Group’s LED Touchscreen Product Display Box has a host of other great features, including:
LED Touchscreen Product Display Boxes can be purchased or rented from The Trade Group. They can also handle the video content creation at their Dallas headquarters, so the LED Product Display Box can be setup and running quickly.
To learn more about The Trade Group’s LED Touchscreen Product Display Box, call 1-800-343-2005.
About The Trade Group
The Trade Group is a full-service, award-winning provider of products and services for trade shows, corporate events, retail environments and an endless array of face-to-face experiences. The organization helps clients share their unique stories through a comprehensive suite of solutions that includes: exhibit design and fabrication, graphic design and production, exhibit management, digital applications, video production, exhibit accessories, strategic marketing and more. For more information go to www.tradegroup.com.
Contact:
schavez@tradegroup.com
|