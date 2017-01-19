trending Sponsored Content

People

Global DMC Partners Member David Rome Completes Notable Term as ADMEI Board President

Tweet 1/19/2017

Global DMC Partners, the largest global network of Destination Management Companies (DMCs), congratulates BBC Destination Management’s Director of Sales, David Rome, DMCP, CMP for his successful term as the 2016-2017 ADMEI Board President. Rome was inducted as the Association’s Board President on February 13, 2016 and his term will end on January 21, 2017.



Catherine Chaulet, President of Global DMC Partners, says, “I have always known David to be an inspiring and impactful leader throughout the many years I’ve worked with him. He has constantly taken an active role in driving innovation and education across the DMC industry—and across Global DMC Partners—so he was the perfect fit for the 2016-2017 ADMEI Board President. The entire Partnership is so proud of him for all that he has accomplished.”



One of Rome’s primary goals as President was to make education ADMEI’s primary focus, especially education for international DMCs. To reach this goal, Rome built in complimentary and accessible education into the ADMEI Membership to help DMC newcomers all the way up to owners, with a focus on creating DMC communities.



ADMEI’s current Board of Directors also features Global DMC Partners Members, Cindy Y. Lo from Austin-based Red Velvet Events, and Robert Lee, DMCP from Spaintacular.



“It’s the ongoing initiative and drive that David, Cindy and Robert demonstrate that will continue to show the incredible value that DMCs have on the entire meetings industry,” declares Chaulet.





About Global DMC Partners

Global DMC Partners is the only truly global network of independent destination management companies and sales advisors offering meeting professionals one worldwide solution for total event success. The network has exclusive partnerships with more than 55 Destination Management Companies (DMCs) that represent over 100 destinations around the globe. Each DMC provides an unparalleled level of creativity and commitment to clients by promising to deliver one-of-a-kind programs under a singular standard of excellence. Thanks to a global team with decades of experience and a passion for the industry, clients can centralize everything from DMC communication to DMC spend through one dedicated Global DMC Sales Advisor. For more information, including a complete listing of destinations in the Global DMC Partners network, please visit us online at





Contact:

erind@globaldmcpartners.com









