People
The Shop @ ShowReady Announces Promotion of Danny Pritzos to GM
1/19/2017
The Shop @ ShowReady, a worldwide leader in custom event fabrication, has announced the promotion of Danny Pritzos to ShowReady General Manager effective immediately.
“Danny brings consistent and strong leadership, effective communication skills, and solution driven results not only for our clients, but also for the ShowReady team. We’re very excited to start this new chapter with Danny as our new GM,” says Freddie Georges, Founder and CEO.
Danny’s career with The Shop @ ShowReady began in 2015 as a Senior Project Manager and Estimator. With over fifteen years of experience in the custom event fabrication industry, Danny possesses expertise in all aspects of the trade.
Beginning his journey within the ever-expanding world of event production as a shop driver, Danny has continued to expand his responsibilities as a builder then as a project manager, steadily gaining a reputation as one of the best production leaders in Southern California.
A native of Huntington Beach, Danny enjoys golfing and spending time with his son, Landon.
About The Shop @ ShowReady
The Shop @ ShowReady is an 81,000 sq. ft. fabrication facility based in Southern California that specializes in custom exhibits, retail, museum displays, scenic environments, tradeshows and event industries. We are your resource for private label fabrication. The Shop @ ShowReady offers complete wood, metal, scenic, paint and CAD-based engineering departments. Our team of master craftsmen and craftswomen, artisans and technicians led by detail driven project manager’s work to ensure your project exceeds expectation. From simple to the complex. For more information go to www.showready.com.
Contact:
Vickie@showready.com
More information about The Shop @ ShowReady...
