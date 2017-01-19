|
|
|
|
|
New Products
Fabric Images, Inc. Introduces EzoBord Acoustical Felt Material
1/19/2017
In an effort to better the sound quality within environments, Fabric Images, Inc., a global manufacturer of printed and non-printed tension fabric architectural solutions, is unveiling ezoBord™, a high performance acoustical felt that addresses the design challenge of creating meeting rooms with better noise control.
EzoBord™ is a rigid sheet material that dampens sound and controls unwanted noise when introduced into environments, allowing for less distraction and more focus. The aesthetically pleasing finish enables ezoBord™ to be used as independent features, as well as being worked into or between fabric solutions. Fabric Images has developed a variety of options that utilize EzoBord™ which include design enhancements, stock patterns and shapes and attachment methods, all of which meet the growing concern of noise pollution for compact meeting spaces.
Benefits of ezoBord™ include,
About Fabric Images, Inc®
Since 1992, Fabric Images, Inc® has been a premier supplier for fabricating and printing of tensioned fabric architecture for the retail, museum, architectural and exhibit design communities. FI is a family-owned and minority-operated business. They are considered by many to be a leading manufacturer of lightweight, digitally printed fabric tension structures. For more information or to request a sample, please contact apocewicz@fabricimages.com, or go to www.fabricimages.com.
Contact:
apocewicz@fabricimages.com
More information about Fabric Images, Inc....
|
|
|
|