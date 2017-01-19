trending Sponsored Content

Fabric Images, Inc. Introduces EzoBord Acoustical Felt Material

In an effort to better the sound quality within environments, Fabric Images, Inc., a global manufacturer of printed and non-printed tension fabric architectural solutions, is unveiling ezoBord™, a high performance acoustical felt that addresses the design challenge of creating meeting rooms with better noise control.



EzoBord™ is a rigid sheet material that dampens sound and controls unwanted noise when introduced into environments, allowing for less distraction and more focus. The aesthetically pleasing finish enables ezoBord™ to be used as independent features, as well as being worked into or between fabric solutions. Fabric Images has developed a variety of options that utilize EzoBord™ which include design enhancements, stock patterns and shapes and attachment methods, all of which meet the growing concern of noise pollution for compact meeting spaces.



Benefits of ezoBord™ include, Acoustical NRC rating of 0.75 (subject to mounting conditions)

Available in 15 standard colors

Printable using the dye sublimation print process

Stock or custom cut patterns for design enhancement

Flexibility to accommodate to walls, ceilings and decorative features Adhering to Fabric Images, Inc.’s environmental standards, ezoBord™ falls within the Eco Stewardship initiative. The 100% polyester material contains a blend of post-consumer recycled PET, which is manufactured through a process that generates no waste. In addition, the material is recyclable under Fabric Images, Inc.’s ReLife Recycling program.





About Fabric Images, Inc®

Since 1992, Fabric Images, Inc® has been a premier supplier for fabricating and printing of tensioned fabric architecture for the retail, museum, architectural and exhibit design communities. FI is a family-owned and minority-operated business. They are considered by many to be a leading manufacturer of lightweight, digitally printed fabric tension structures. For more information or to request a sample, please contact apocewicz@fabricimages.com, or go to





