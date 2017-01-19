|
|
|
|
|
People
Heather Rosenow Joins GES as Vice President, Client Relations
1/19/2017
GES, a global full-service provider for live events, is pleased to announce the addition of Heather Rosenow as vice president, client relations. Rosenow brings more than 20 years of industry experience in program strategy, tradeshow marketing and client service.
“We are excited about having a passionate and versatile professional like Heather join the GES team,” said Terry Campanaro, senior vice president of client relations at GES. “Her industry expertise and penchant for relationship building will ensure our customers continue to receive the best consultative program management services in the industry.”
Prior to joining GES, Rosenow served as vice president of sales and marketing at ImpactXM, where she led a global brand launch and organizational alignment. She previously worked at face-to-face marketing agency Derse, where she served various executive roles, including vice president of client strategic services, vice president of marketing and vice president of sales. Rosenow has led strategy, marketing and account teams and helped them provide engaging and innovative creative solutions to their clients’ exhibition marketing challenges. She has overseen corporate rebranding initiatives and award-winning experiential marketing campaigns across a diverse set of industries.
“GES maintains a coveted position as the global leader in accountable and meaningful engagement strategies,” Rosenow said. “I am honored to be a part of this team and to contribute to how we drive meaningful results for our customers.”
Rosenow has been a speaker and panelist in many forums, is an active member of the CMO Council and Healthcare Convention & Exhibitors Association, and has served as an Advisory Board member for the Association for Briefing Program Managers. She graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in business management from Saint Leo University in Tampa, Fla.
About GES
GES, a Viad Corp (NYSE: VVI) company, is a global, full-service provider for live events, producing corporate events, exhibitions, conferences, congresses, exhibits and entertainment experiences. GES provides a wide-range of services, including official show services, audio visual, cutting-edge creative and design, marketing and measurement services, and event accommodations – all with an unrivaled global reach. GES partners with leading shows and brands, including Mary Kay, Spring Fair Birmingham, MAGIC, CONEXPO-CON/AGG and IFPE, and Toronto Boat Show. GES’ National Servicenter® has been recognized with certification under the J.D. Power and Associates Certified Call Center Program℠ for the past eight years, and for the seventh year in a row Ad Age has named GES as one of the “World’s 50 Largest Agency Companies.” For more information, visit www.ges.com.
Contact:
dpage@ges.com
More information about GES...
|
|
|
