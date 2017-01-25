|
|
|
|
|
EXHIBITOR News, EXHIBITORLIVE News
44 Certified New Products to Debut at EXHIBITORLIVE
1/25/2017
EXHIBITOR magazine, the award-winning publisher of Best Practices in Trade Shows and Corporate Events, announced today that forty-four certified new products will make their U.S. trade show debut at the upcoming EXHIBITORLIVE Conference and Exhibition, March 12-16, at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center, Las Vegas.
"Discovering what's new and innovative is the number one reason cited among trade show attendees for deciding to come to a trade show and visit an exhibit hall," says Randy Acker, president and COO of Exhibitor Media Group. "The New Product Showcase allows our attendees to conveniently see what new products and services are debuting in the trade show and event world."
All forty-four New Product Showcase qualifiers are eligible for the prestigious Buyers Choice Award, recognizing the top new innovations of the year. An independent panel of trade show and corporate event professionals select winners, on-site at EXHIBITORLIVE. Buyers Choice winners will be announced on March 14th.
“While this year’s New Product Showcase entries touched on practically every facet of the vast trade show industry, there was a significant spike in the number of products that offer virtual- and augmented-reality experiences within a booth,” said Brian Dukerschein, managing editor of EXHIBITOR magazine. “It’s clear that these cutting-edge technologies will be playing an increasingly significant role in how companies exhibit and engage with attendees.”
For complete details of certified new products debuting at EXHIBITORLIVE, visit www.exhibitorlive.com/2017/nps.asp.
About Exhibitor Media Group
The leader in trade show and corporate event marketing education, Exhibitor Media Group publishes the award-winning EXHIBITOR magazine, a monthly publication featuring best practices in trade show marketing. EXHIBITOR'S Learning Events include: EXHIBITORLIVE, the training conference for trade show and corporate event professionals; EXHIBITORFastTrak accelerated learning conferences; and EXHIBITOR eTrak, professional online learning. Exhibitor Media Group is also the founder and sponsor of CTSM (Certified Trade Show Marketer), the world's only university-affiliated professional certification program. Learn more at www.ExhibitorOnline.com.
EXHIBITOR is a registered trademark, and EXHIBITORLIVE, EXHIBITORFastTrak, and EXHIBITOR eTrak, are trademarks of Exhibitor Publications, Inc. in the USA and other countries. All company and/or product names may be trade names, trademarks and/or registered trademarks of the respective owners with which they are associated.
