Awards

CHAUVET DJ Wins Fourth Consecutive MMR Dealer's Choice Award

1/26/2017

The past 12 months have seen CHAUVET DJ introduce an exciting array of new lighting fixtures like the Intimidator Hybrid 140SR, Intimidator Beam 140SR, Freedom Stick Pack and FX Par 9. This impressive string of innovations wasn’t lost on the dealers who sell those products. They helped the company earn “Lighting Line of the Year,” and “DJ Line of the Year” honors in the 2016 in the MMR Dealer’s Choice Awards.



This marks the fourth year in a row that CHAUVET DJ has been honored with a MMR Dealer’s Choice Award, which is based on voting by the magazine’s dealer subscribers. The company has been named “Lighting Line of the Year” every years since 2013. It has also received the “DJ Line of the Year” the past two years.



CHAUVET DJ team was presented with their MMR Dealers Choice Awards at the company’s NAMM booth in Anaheim. “This is a great honor and we are grateful for the recognition among our valued peers” said CHAUVET DJ President Albert Chauvet. “It is confirmation that our constant efforts to provide the very best value, innovation and performance in our products are moving in the right direction and inspires us to continue to work even harder.”





About CHAUVET DJ

CHAUVET DJ is a premier line of entertainment lighting, controllers and accessories for the mobile performer, DJs, clubs, corporate events and more — offering the most value in the industry.



About Chauvet

Chauvet, headquartered in the USA, is a leading global manufacturer of professional luminaires, truss and related equipment, fulfilling the needs of various industry sectors. Chauvet has four main brands: CHAUVET DJ, CHAUVET Professional, ILUMINARC and TRUSST. They share Chauvet’ s unified strategy to pursue every market segment where it has a competitive advantage in terms of value, innovation and performance, with an emphasis on LED technology. For more information, please visit





Contact:

megan@fucinipro.com









