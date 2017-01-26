trending Sponsored Content

Connections Housing Names Mark Sussman VP of Business Development

Tweet 1/26/2017

Atlanta based meeting management, convention housing and travel services leader Connections Housing kicks off its 30th year by naming Mark Sussman, VP of Business Development. As part of a continued growth strategy focused on further strengthening and enhancing In this newly created position, Sussman will focus on developing and growing the Connections client portfolio through his vast knowledge, tenure and connections in the industry.



A 35 year veteran of the hospitality industry, Sussman began his career with the Marriott Corporation in 1982 and held various sales, convention services and marketing positions at properties throughout the country. His most recent position was director of trade show sales for the Atlanta Convention & Visitors Bureau.



“I am excited about this new opportunity with Connections”, says Sussman. “I look forward to leveraging my experience and relationships in multiple market segments to continue to grow the Connections client base.”



Sussman is an active member of the International Association for Exhibit and Events and has served on several national committees including: Advocacy Task Force, Sales Academy, Task Force on Social Media and Chapter Leaders Council. He recently served as Chair of the IAEE Southeastern Chapter and continues to serve on the chapter board. He and his wife Laurie reside in Dawsonville, Georgia.



“I am thrilled that Mark will be joining the team as of February 1st”, says Brad Weaber, Chief Operating Officer, Connections Housing. “His proven background and diverse experience in the meetings and event industry aligns perfectly with our growth strategy.”





ABOUT CONNECTIONS HOUSING

Founded in 1986, Connections Housing has emerged as one of the fastest growing meeting planning and housing management companies in the industry. Bringing unmatched customer service, knowledge and experience together with the latest technology, the company has maintained a 98 % retention rate of clients in a host of different industries. With offices in Atlanta, Las Vegas and Washington, DC, Connections Housing provides housing services to a number of the Tradeshow Top 200 and successfully manages more than 150 events each year ranging in size from 10 to 100,000 + attendees. For more information, visit





Contact:

