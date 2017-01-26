|
WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW:
|
SUBSCRIBE TO MAGAZINE
|
|
trending
Sponsored Content
The Power of Storytelling for Exhibit Marketing EXHIBITORLIVE News
Redsmith Graphic Solutions to Sponsor and Exhibit at EXHIBITORLIVE 2017 EXHIBITORLIVE News
America's Top Corporations Rely on EXHIBITORLIVE for Trade Show and Event Training EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITOR Magazine Announces Winners of 19th Annual All-Star Awards New Products
CDS Launches Data Sense Business Intelligence Tool EXHIBITORLIVE News
Skyline Engagement Team to Lead Digital Marketing and Social Media Beginner Workshop at EXHIBITORLIVE Venues & Destinations
Three Years of AEG Management Leads the Los Angeles Convention Center to $6.1 Million in Reserves and an Annual Operating Surplus EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITOR Magazine's 20th Annual Sizzle Awards Accepting Entries Company News
Corcoran Expositions Announces New Trade Show Management Contract and Existing Client Renewal
submit your news
email newsletter
|
People
Connections Housing Names Mark Sussman VP of Business Development
1/26/2017
Atlanta based meeting management, convention housing and travel services leader Connections Housing kicks off its 30th year by naming Mark Sussman, VP of Business Development. As part of a continued growth strategy focused on further strengthening and enhancing In this newly created position, Sussman will focus on developing and growing the Connections client portfolio through his vast knowledge, tenure and connections in the industry.
A 35 year veteran of the hospitality industry, Sussman began his career with the Marriott Corporation in 1982 and held various sales, convention services and marketing positions at properties throughout the country. His most recent position was director of trade show sales for the Atlanta Convention & Visitors Bureau.
“I am excited about this new opportunity with Connections”, says Sussman. “I look forward to leveraging my experience and relationships in multiple market segments to continue to grow the Connections client base.”
Sussman is an active member of the International Association for Exhibit and Events and has served on several national committees including: Advocacy Task Force, Sales Academy, Task Force on Social Media and Chapter Leaders Council. He recently served as Chair of the IAEE Southeastern Chapter and continues to serve on the chapter board. He and his wife Laurie reside in Dawsonville, Georgia.
“I am thrilled that Mark will be joining the team as of February 1st”, says Brad Weaber, Chief Operating Officer, Connections Housing. “His proven background and diverse experience in the meetings and event industry aligns perfectly with our growth strategy.”
ABOUT CONNECTIONS HOUSING
Founded in 1986, Connections Housing has emerged as one of the fastest growing meeting planning and housing management companies in the industry. Bringing unmatched customer service, knowledge and experience together with the latest technology, the company has maintained a 98 % retention rate of clients in a host of different industries. With offices in Atlanta, Las Vegas and Washington, DC, Connections Housing provides housing services to a number of the Tradeshow Top 200 and successfully manages more than 150 events each year ranging in size from 10 to 100,000 + attendees. For more information, visit www.connectionshousing.com or call 404.842.0000.
Contact:
miknvik@mindspring.com
Tweet
|
FIND IT - MARKETPLACE
|
|
TOPICS
Measurement & Budgeting
Planning & Execution
Marketing & Promotion
Events & Venues
Personal & Career
Exhibits & Experiences
International Exhibiting
Resources for Rookies
Research & Resources
|
MAGAZINE
Subscribe Today!
Renew Subscription
Update Address
Newsletters
Advertise
|
FIND IT
Exhibit & Display Producers
Products & Services
Supplier to Supplier
All Companies
Compare
Jobs
Get Listed
|
EXHIBITORLIVE
Sessions
Certification
Exhibit Hall
Exhibit at the Show
Registration
|
ETRAK
Sessions
Certification
F.A.Q.
Registration
|
FASTTRAK
Locations
Certification
Registration
|
CERTIFICATION
The Program
Steps to Certification
Faculty and Staff
Enroll in CTSM
Submit Quiz Answers
My CTSM
|
AWARDS
Sizzle Awards
All-Star Awards
Exhibit Design Awards
Portable/Modular Awards
Corporate Event Awards
|
NEWS
Associations/Press
Awards
Company News
International
New Products
People
Shows & Events
Venues & Destinations
EXHIBITOR News
|