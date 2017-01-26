trending Sponsored Content

EXHIBITORLIVE News

EXHIBITORLIVE News

EXHIBITOR News

New Products

EXHIBITORLIVE News

Venues & Destinations

EXHIBITOR News

Company News

submit your news email newsletter

People

SPARGO, Inc. Promotes Tiffany Melton to VP, Strategic Meetings Management

Tweet 1/26/2017

SPARGO, Inc. is pleased to announce the promotion of Tiffany Melton, CMP to the position of Vice President, Strategic Meetings Management at SPARGO, Inc., effectively immediately.



Tiffany joined SPARGO in 2008 as a key member of the meeting logistics team. Her initial role as a Meetings Manager for the ASCO Annual Meeting quickly expanded to include the management of several key accounts. ASCO’s ever expanding portfolio of meetings coupled with the addition of several new clients including the American Society of Hematology (ASH), hosting the largest hematology meeting in the world, required the skill and leadership of a true industry professional.



In her most recent role as Senior Director, Meeting Logistics, Tiffany played a critical role in the expansion of the department and the onboarding of new talent. Today she oversees the operations of 40 domestic and international meetings annually and supervises a staff of 11. Her new position comes with greater responsibility for the expansion of processes and standards surrounding intelligent meeting data gathering and analysis, effective use of technology solutions, and tailored and innovative meeting design to ultimately help our clients produce successful meetings with measurable outcomes.



Join us in celebrating her success and wishing her all the best as she takes on this new role.





About SPARGO, Inc.

SPARGO, Inc. based in Fairfax, VA, provides a complete menu of convention and trade show services: housing, registration, exhibitor lead management services, exhibit space sales and marketing, meeting and special event management, message centers, product locators, abstract management, registrant itinerary planners, CME.CEU credit; collection, reporting, and certificate production, exhibit floor management, event website design and hosting service. For more information go to





Contact:

Danielle.Hailstone@spargoinc.com









SPARGO, Inc. is pleased to announce the promotion of Tiffany Melton, CMP to the position of Vice President, Strategic Meetings Management at SPARGO, Inc., effectively immediately.Tiffany joined SPARGO in 2008 as a key member of the meeting logistics team. Her initial role as a Meetings Manager for the ASCO Annual Meeting quickly expanded to include the management of several key accounts. ASCO’s ever expanding portfolio of meetings coupled with the addition of several new clients including the American Society of Hematology (ASH), hosting the largest hematology meeting in the world, required the skill and leadership of a true industry professional.In her most recent role as Senior Director, Meeting Logistics, Tiffany played a critical role in the expansion of the department and the onboarding of new talent. Today she oversees the operations of 40 domestic and international meetings annually and supervises a staff of 11. Her new position comes with greater responsibility for the expansion of processes and standards surrounding intelligent meeting data gathering and analysis, effective use of technology solutions, and tailored and innovative meeting design to ultimately help our clients produce successful meetings with measurable outcomes.Join us in celebrating her success and wishing her all the best as she takes on this new role.About SPARGO, Inc.SPARGO, Inc. based in Fairfax, VA, provides a complete menu of convention and trade show services: housing, registration, exhibitor lead management services, exhibit space sales and marketing, meeting and special event management, message centers, product locators, abstract management, registrant itinerary planners, CME.CEU credit; collection, reporting, and certificate production, exhibit floor management, event website design and hosting service. For more information go to www.spargoinc.com Tweet



