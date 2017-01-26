trending Sponsored Content

Post Consumer Brands Hires nParallel as National Trade Show Partner

Tweet 1/26/2017

Minnesota company Post Consumer Brands hired nParallel of Plymouth, Minn., a marketing service company focused on trade show exhibits and retail industries, to be the company’s partner to manage their national trade show program. As part of the multi-year contract, Post Consumer Brands will attend over 200 national, regional and customer trade shows each year, and nParallel will manage each element of the exhibit.



nParallel will update Post Consumer Brands trade show elements to create a “booth-in-a-box” package for the organization’s various divisions. The program will be robust in providing kitted solutions with an ease of trade show experience for the brand.



“As a Minnesota company, we’re thrilled when we have the opportunity to work with other local organization, and we’re excited to be working with such a respected company like Post Consumer Brands,” said Megan Diamond, Co-Founder of nParallel. “We are honored to be the company’s trade show partner to help them continue to grow and find great success in their program throughout the nation.”



“We’ve hired nParallel for their food industry expertise, long-standing history and experience in the trade show realm and their approach to creativity from concept to set-up,” said Steve Collette, Visual Merchandising & Marketing Manager from Post Consumer Brands.



Post Consumer Brands is the third-largest cereal company in the United States and has been producing iconic household brands since 1895. Committed to high standards of quality and staying true to their values, Post Consumer Brands is driven by one idea: To make better happen every day.





About nParallel

nParallel strategically designs and constructs solutions to showcase their clients’ offerings and brand identity in a variety of environments, including trade show, retail, corporate headquarters and many others. The company combines excellence in both product and customer service to provide their clients with the best experience possible and a strategic solution to their business needs. nParallel believes creativity, collaboration, and innovation are pillars to lasting partnerships and strong results. Located in Plymouth, Minnesota, nParallel has offered quality marketing services to national and regional brands since its inception in 2003. For more information, visit the company online at





Contact:

Megan@CommBoutique.com









