trending Sponsored Content

EXHIBITORLIVE News

EXHIBITORLIVE News

EXHIBITOR News

New Products

EXHIBITORLIVE News

Venues & Destinations

EXHIBITOR News

Company News

submit your news email newsletter

Company News

4 Productions Adds 1.8 LED Tiles to its Equipment Rental Inventory

Tweet 1/26/2017

4 Productions continues to build on its reputation for innovation and ability to provide its clients with premium value, announcing the introduction of the first 1.8mm LED tile created for the rental market. No LED technology for the rental market provides higher resolution for video displays than do these 1.8 LED tiles.



“All of us at 4 Productions are driven to improve our service and the quality and variety of products and solutions we make available to our customers,” said David McCormack, General Manager for 4 Productions. “And we are enthused and excited that we now make available, for rent, 1.8 LED tiles, a technology that helps businesses create a stronger impact, better tell their story, and enhance and strengthen their brand.”



As McCormack explained, 1.8 LED tiles are an excellent alternative to traditional seamless video walls, and deliver astoundingly clear, crisp, and bright images, even when viewed a short distance removed from large video displays.



“With the 4 Productions 1.8 LED tile rental program, companies can avail themselves, at an affordable price, to the benefits of the technology, without having to purchase the tiles, which can be prohibitively expensive,” said McCormack.





About 4 Productions

4 Productions is a strategic, full-service production, multimedia and communications company. We design innovative solutions for our clients and implement them with state of the art equipment. Products and services include: Interactive Engagement Solutions, General Session Production, Breakout Management Systems, Content Creation and Integration, Lighting and Audiovisual Rentals. For more information go to





Contact:

dave@4productions.com









4 Productions continues to build on its reputation for innovation and ability to provide its clients with premium value, announcing the introduction of the first 1.8mm LED tile created for the rental market. No LED technology for the rental market provides higher resolution for video displays than do these 1.8 LED tiles.“All of us at 4 Productions are driven to improve our service and the quality and variety of products and solutions we make available to our customers,” said David McCormack, General Manager for 4 Productions. “And we are enthused and excited that we now make available, for rent, 1.8 LED tiles, a technology that helps businesses create a stronger impact, better tell their story, and enhance and strengthen their brand.”As McCormack explained, 1.8 LED tiles are an excellent alternative to traditional seamless video walls, and deliver astoundingly clear, crisp, and bright images, even when viewed a short distance removed from large video displays.“With the 4 Productions 1.8 LED tile rental program, companies can avail themselves, at an affordable price, to the benefits of the technology, without having to purchase the tiles, which can be prohibitively expensive,” said McCormack.About 4 Productions4 Productions is a strategic, full-service production, multimedia and communications company. We design innovative solutions for our clients and implement them with state of the art equipment. Products and services include: Interactive Engagement Solutions, General Session Production, Breakout Management Systems, Content Creation and Integration, Lighting and Audiovisual Rentals. For more information go to www.4productions.com Tweet



