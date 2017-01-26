trending Sponsored Content

Exhibitus Executives Appointed to National and Regional EDPA Boards

Tweet 1/26/2017

Exhibitus expands its presence and influence within the exhibition industry with two recent appointments to The Exhibit Designers and Producers (EDPA) Boards.



Exhibitus’ President Brad Falberg has been appointed to EDPA’s National Board of Directors for a two year term. In 1994, Falberg founded Exhibitus, which over the past 22 years has become one of the most respected custom exhibit design companies in the industry.



Lynn Reves, Director of Marketing, will join the Board of the Southeast Chapter of the EDPA. A 22-year industry veteran, Reves joined Exhibitus in 2014 and has been responsible for significantly growing the company’s marketing outreach. In addition to her marketing role, she also serves as Director of the Results Division, the company’s business segment that delivers services focused on measurement, justification and continuous improvement for the best possible Return on Investment (ROI) for customers’ events.



“Lynn and I are very excited that EDPA has asked us to join these respected Boards,” said Falberg. “The educational and networking opportunities we have gained as members of this organization over the years have been critical both to our company’s growth, as well as our own individual professional development.”



Exhibitus is a platinum-level sponsor of the EDPA’s Southeast Chapter’s Randy Smith Memorial Golf Classic. Members come together for this event to help families in the industry who have suffered severe tragedies or face insurmountable medical expense. In addition, the company raises money to support the Randy Smith at an annual bowl-a-thon where for the past three years the company has won the event’s Spirit Award.



Falberg continued, “We are honored to have the opportunity to give back to the industry that we love and look forward to working with our fellow board members on future educational, charitable and networking endeavors, as well as issues that will shape the future of the industry.”





About EDPA The Exhibit Designers and Producers Association (EDPA), founded in 1954, is an internationally recognized national trade association with more than 400 corporate members from 18 countries that are engaged in the design, manufacture, transport, installation and service of displays and exhibits primarily for the exhibition and event industry.



Its purpose is to provide education, leadership and networking for the advancement of its members and the exhibition industry. In addition to providing regional industry education programs through its six chapters, EDPA organizes one annual meeting, tradeshow and golf tournament in a resort location for industry members and their suppliers. EDPA holds quarterly board meetings, publishes a printed quarterly newsletter, monthly electronic newsletter and membership directory. EDPA also hosts several industry awards, educational surveys and supports the EDPA Foundation.



About Exhibitus

Exhibitus is an award-winning custom exhibit house specializing in 3-dimensional design for trade shows, corporate events, user conferences, permanent installations, museums and corporate interiors. Driven by the philosophy that "DESIGN MATTERS", the company builds jaw-dropping exhibits that capture brand, inspire action and assure business success.



Headquartered in Atlanta with offices in Chicago and New York, Exhibitus also features global service capabilities to support clients abroad. Exhibitus’ clients include Abbott, AGCO, Alcoa, Cessna, Cox Business, Kawneer, Lexus, Mack Trucks, Porsche, Toshiba, ViaSat, Verizon, Wells Fargo, and Yamaha.



For more information, go to





Contact:

deborah.cox@exhibitus.com











