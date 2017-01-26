|
People
Pinnacle Exhibits, Inc. Adds David Lund as Account Executive
1/26/2017
Pinnacle, a leading 3D experiential marketing agency, announced today the growth of their sales team. Pinnacle continues to grow successfully and welcomes their newest addition, David Lund.
David has over 20 years of experience in event & experiential marketing. He has managed national and global event programs for Pixar, Nidek, Berkeley Lab, U.S. Departnment of Energy, SunPower and many other organizations. From the outset, David engages strategically in the event programs of his clients. He builds a comprehensive strategy from initial discovery meetings and interfaces in the development processes including planning, fabrication, on site execution, event services, and post-event analysis. Additionally throughout his career, David has managed and produced many successful permanent installations, retail projects and interactive media productions.
Bay Area General Manager, Warren Lopez, says “We are excited to have David’s experience and enthusiasm join our team. We look forward to supporting his continued success.”
Pinnacle creates memorable brand spaces for trade shows, press events, product launches, permanent installations and marketing activations. Anywhere brands have an opportunity to interact with their audience in-person, Pinnacle is there to drive traffic, motivate behavior, create lasting impressions and deliver ROI.
For more information, contact Brad Hogan at 503.844.4848 or visit www.pinnacle-exhibits.com.
Contact:
Brittanyh@pinnacle-exhibits.com
|