Deckel & Moneypenny Exhibits Names Steven R. Deckel as Vice President
1/26/2017
Steven R. Deckel has been named vice president of Deckel & Moneypenny Exhibits, the Louisville-based trade show marketing firm founded in 1964.

Deckel has purchased a minority interest and has been elected to the company’s board of directors.

He joined Deckel & Moneypenny in 1992 as an exhibit designer, and continues to work as design director and account manager.

For more information about the company, go to www.deckelmoneypenny.com.


Contact:
bdeckel@deckelmoneypenny.com





