Deckel & Moneypenny Exhibits Names Steven R. Deckel as Vice President

Tweet 1/26/2017

Steven R. Deckel has been named vice president of Deckel & Moneypenny Exhibits, the Louisville-based trade show marketing firm founded in 1964.



Deckel has purchased a minority interest and has been elected to the company’s board of directors.



He joined Deckel & Moneypenny in 1992 as an exhibit designer, and continues to work as design director and account manager.



For more information about the company, go to





