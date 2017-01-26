|
WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW:
|
SUBSCRIBE TO MAGAZINE
|
|
trending
Sponsored Content
The Power of Storytelling for Exhibit Marketing EXHIBITORLIVE News
Redsmith Graphic Solutions to Sponsor and Exhibit at EXHIBITORLIVE 2017 EXHIBITORLIVE News
America's Top Corporations Rely on EXHIBITORLIVE for Trade Show and Event Training EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITOR Magazine Announces Winners of 19th Annual All-Star Awards New Products
CDS Launches Data Sense Business Intelligence Tool EXHIBITORLIVE News
Skyline Engagement Team to Lead Digital Marketing and Social Media Beginner Workshop at EXHIBITORLIVE Venues & Destinations
Three Years of AEG Management Leads the Los Angeles Convention Center to $6.1 Million in Reserves and an Annual Operating Surplus EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITOR Magazine's 20th Annual Sizzle Awards Accepting Entries Company News
Corcoran Expositions Announces New Trade Show Management Contract and Existing Client Renewal
submit your news
email newsletter
|
People
Deckel & Moneypenny Exhibits Names Steven R. Deckel as Vice President
1/26/2017
Steven R. Deckel has been named vice president of Deckel & Moneypenny Exhibits, the Louisville-based trade show marketing firm founded in 1964.
Deckel has purchased a minority interest and has been elected to the company’s board of directors.
He joined Deckel & Moneypenny in 1992 as an exhibit designer, and continues to work as design director and account manager.
For more information about the company, go to www.deckelmoneypenny.com.
Contact:
bdeckel@deckelmoneypenny.com
More information about Deckel & Moneypenny Exhibits...
Tweet
|
FIND IT - MARKETPLACE
|
|
TOPICS
Measurement & Budgeting
Planning & Execution
Marketing & Promotion
Events & Venues
Personal & Career
Exhibits & Experiences
International Exhibiting
Resources for Rookies
Research & Resources
|
MAGAZINE
Subscribe Today!
Renew Subscription
Update Address
Newsletters
Advertise
|
FIND IT
Exhibit & Display Producers
Products & Services
Supplier to Supplier
All Companies
Compare
Jobs
Get Listed
|
EXHIBITORLIVE
Sessions
Certification
Exhibit Hall
Exhibit at the Show
Registration
|
ETRAK
Sessions
Certification
F.A.Q.
Registration
|
FASTTRAK
Locations
Certification
Registration
|
CERTIFICATION
The Program
Steps to Certification
Faculty and Staff
Enroll in CTSM
Submit Quiz Answers
My CTSM
|
AWARDS
Sizzle Awards
All-Star Awards
Exhibit Design Awards
Portable/Modular Awards
Corporate Event Awards
|
NEWS
Associations/Press
Awards
Company News
International
New Products
People
Shows & Events
Venues & Destinations
EXHIBITOR News
|