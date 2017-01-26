trending Sponsored Content

Mirror Show Management Hires Five and Promotes Seven New Employees

Mirror Show Management has hired five new employees and promoted seven.



Five New Employees

Jennifer Vigneri has joined the company as Senior Legal Counsel, Corporate Finance. She was most recently with Montante Law, P.C., as the Owner. She holds a Masters in Administration from Northern Arizona University, as well as her Juris Doctor at SUNY Buffalo School of Law. Jennifer resides in Rochester, NY.



Abigail Smith has joined the company as an Interactive Designer. She has most recently worked as a freelance designer, as well as an IT Technical Assistant at RIT. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in New Media Design with a minor in Business Administration. Abigail resides in Webster, NY.



Caleb Ramos has joined the company as a Custom Fabricator. He was most recently with SPX. Caleb resides in Fairport, NY.



Catherine Anderson has joined the company as a Cisco Program Manager. She was most recently the marketing director for Cypherworx, Inc., in Rochester, NY. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration and Marketing from Nazareth College. Catherine resides in Rochester, NY.



Molly Morrow has joined the company as a Graphic Designer. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Graphic Design from The College of Saint Rose in Albany, NY.



Seven Company Promotions

Effective immediately, Mirror Show Management has promoted Pete Stam to Customer Engagement Strategist; Kelsey Frank to Marketing Manager; Laura Pelcher to Account Executive; Martha Valenti to Manager, Cisco Program Managers; Steve Sherwood to Assistant Warehouse Manager; Lisa Bellanti to Account Executive; and Kate Murphy to Account Executive.



Pete started with Mirror Show Management in 2015 as User Experience Designer. He has significantly added to MSM’s ability to create and deliver innovative customer journeys. His promotion to Customer Engagement Strategist is a recognition of his achievements. Pete resides in Rochester, NY.



Kelsey started with Mirror Show Management in 2010 as an Account Executive. As Marketing Manager, she will use her communication skills and industry knowledge to strengthen MSM’s marketing program. Kelsey resides in Rochester, NY.



Laura started with Mirror Show Management in 2014 as an Associate Account Executive. Her promotion to Account Executive will help support the continuing growth of the client services team. Laura resides in Webster, NY.



Martha started in 2014 as a Cisco Program Manager. With more CPM’s being added, her promotion to Manager will bring more leadership to the team. Martha resides in Rochester, NY.



Steve started with Mirror Show Management in 2014 as Warehouse Coordinator. His promotion to Assistant Warehouse Manager reflects an expansion of his responsibilities. Steve resides in Rochester, NY.



Lisa started in 2014 as an Associate Account Executive. Her promotion to Account Executive will help support the expansion of the client services team. Lisa resides in Rochester, NY.



Kate started in 2014 as an Associate Account Executive. Her promotion to Account Executive will also help support the expansion of the client services team. Kate resides in Victor, NY.



MSM congratulates all on a job well done.





About Mirror Show Management

Mirror Show Management is a premier exhibit design and customer experience firm located in Webster, NY. A certified woman-owned business, MSM provides complete trade show and event management that bring clients’ brands to life. Focused on exhibit greatness™, MSM has been creating breakthrough experiences around the world since 1993. For more information, call 585-232-4020 or visit





