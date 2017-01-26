trending Sponsored Content

SMG Announces Fredia Brady as GM of Wilmington Convention Center

Tweet 1/26/2017

SMG, the worldwide leader in entertainment and conference venue management, announces the selection of Fredia Brady as the new general manager for the Wilmington Convention Center.



“The selection of SMG veteran Fredia Brady as general manager, along with the high quality of services clients have grown to expect from SMG, will enable the facility to continue to develop as a key contributor to the ongoing economic development of entire community and in particular the continued growth of the hospitality industry in the region” said Bob McClintock, SMG’s senior vice president/chief operating officer for the SMG Convention Center Division. “Fredia’s experience will be invaluable as the Convention Center positions itself to support the rebranding of the River District and the opening of an adjacent Embassy Suites Hotel this year.”



Brady is a hospitality industry veteran with more than 25 years of experience in convention sales and marketing, business development, facility operations and event management, including serving SMG as a regional senior director of sales & marketing for SMG’s Southeast Region from 2008 to 2014. She most recently was the senior director of sales & marketing for the Savannah International Trade & Convention Center and served that venue previously as director of sales & marketing from 1999 to 2008. She was the senior sales manager for the Hyatt Regency in Savannah from 1991-1999.



A graduate of both Brewton Parker College with a bachelor’s degree in business administration and South University with an associate degree in hospitality management, Brady is a board member of the Royce Learning Center and the Tourism Leadership Council of Savannah. She is a community adviser for the Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation Student Leadership Program and member of the Junior League of Savannah and a variety of professional associations, including the International Association of Exhibitions and Events, Professional Convention Management Association and American Society of Association Executives.



Brady will arrive in Wilmington February 6, 2017.





About the Wilmington Convention Center

The 107,000-square-foot Wilmington Convention Center is owned by the City of Wilmington and is the largest convention center on the North Carolina coast. Sustainable design, maritime inspired art and well as grand views overlooking the Cape Fear River all capture the essence of business made casual. Featuring convention and event capabilities for 25 to 2,000 in a variety of meeting and exhibit spaces, the building offers the ideal venue for any gathering.



About SMG

Founded in 1977, SMG provides management services to 233 public assembly facilities including convention and exhibition centers, arenas, stadiums, theaters, performing arts centers, equestrian facilities, science centers and a variety of other venues. With facilities across the globe, SMG manages more than 15 million square feet of exhibition space and more than 1.5 million sports and entertainment seats. As the recognized global industry leader, SMG provides venue management, sales, marketing, event booking and programming, construction and design consulting, and pre-opening services for such landmark facilities as McCormick Place & Soldier Field in Chicago, Moscone Convention Center in San Francisco, Houston’s NRG Park and the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. SMG also offers food and beverage operations through its concessions and catering companies, currently serving more than 140 accounts worldwide. For more information visit





Contact:

bmcclintock@smgworld.com









