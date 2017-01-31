|
|
|
|
Company News
ExhibitRecruiter's 2016 Compensation Survey Results Now Posted Online
1/31/2017
ExhibitRecruiter®, the leading recruitment agency for trade show exhibit design and production firms, event marketing agencies and audio visual rental & staging firms, has just posted the results of its 2016 Compensation Survey.
Cal Cook, Principal at ExhibitRecruiter® stated, "Each year ExhibitRecruiter strives to provide valid measurements of industry trends and gauge key motivators that continue to propel our industry forward. This year, we partnered with Bemidji State University to create the infographics used in our results presentation."
With the continued partnership of EXHIBITOR Media Group, this survey is the largest supply-side survey in the exhibit & event industry. This is the ONLY industry compensation survey where compensation and benefits information is gathered directly from employees of exhibit design & production firms, event marketing agencies and event technology firms. The survey is a comprehensive look at compensation, benefits, key motivators and much more. The survey captures data from sales, creative, operations, project support, strategy and executives.
The results are widely used by employers and HR Managers as a benchmark against industry standards, and employees seeking to verify that their salary conforms to market averages. To view the survey results, go to www.exhibitrecruiter.com/survey.html.
About ExhibitRecruiter
ExhibitRecruiter® is North America's premier recruitment agency for trade show exhibit, event marketing and audio visual & staging firms. ExhibitRecruiter® partners with firms that specialize in strategy, creative, production, management and on-site execution of experiential marketing programs. ExhibitRecruiter's clients are face-to-face marketing agencies that transform brands into actively engaging environments. To find out why ExhibitRecruiter is the top recruitment agency for exhibit, event marketing and Audio Visual firms go to www.ExhibitRecruiter.com.
About Exhibitor Media Group
The leader in trade show and corporate event marketing education, Exhibitor Media Group publishes the award-winning EXHIBITOR magazine, a monthly publication featuring best practices in trade show marketing. EXHIBITOR'S Learning Events include: EXHIBITORLIVE, the training conference for trade show exhibit and event managers and marketers; EXHIBITORFastTrak accelerated learning conferences; and EXHIBITOR eTrak, professional online learning. Exhibitor Media Group is also the founder and sponsor of CTSM (Certified Trade Show Marketer), the world's only university-affiliated professional certification program. Learn more at www.ExhibitorOnline.com.
Contact:
cook@exhibitrecruiter.com
|
