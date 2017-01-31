trending Sponsored Content

Break Away From the Usual Meeting

Tweet 1/31/2017

Flamingos. Waterfalls. Race cars.



They're not the usual suspects at business meetings. Then again, you don't come to Las Vegas for ordinary.







Let's back up a bit. No city draws a crowd like Las Vegas. And the numbers back it up. Vegas will provide the meetings and convention experience in the world. Our resorts host more than 21,000 meetings, conventions and incentive programs annually, ranging in size from 10 to over 150,000 attendees. Vegas is also home to three of the 10 largest convention centers in the U.S. That's why it's able to handle the size and kind of trade shows that it has. There's also another side to the Las Vegas meeting scene that's just as deserving of attention.



All around the city, you'll find



To begin, let's talk about a meeting place that feels close to paradise.



Nestled on the Flamingo Hotel's lush 15-acre grounds, the Flamingo Wildlife Habitat is a tropical world alive with exotic birds, fish and turtles. So, while going over flowcharts, meeting attendees can watch animals frolic on islands and can listen to waterfalls splash all around. As people talk shop, hummingbirds will zip about, and the signature flamingos will strut and pose. While the facilities tend to all meeting and presentation needs, Mother Nature creates a memorable al fresco experience.



For groups looking for more of a fast-paced meeting experience, the Las Vegas Motor Speedway will be more their speed. Along with being home to NASCAR Weekend and the Red Bull Air Races, this property doubles as place for business leaders to get their crews revved up.



After a speaker leads an inspiring corporate event, teams can then head down to the track for some driving courses and life-lasting thrills. Any gathering of up to 15,000 people is bound to be impressed.



We know what you're thinking. These are not the traditional meeting places. That's the point. You can find those anywhere. These days, businesses are seeking out more unexpected situations. They find them in abundance in Las Vegas.



Choosing an unexpected meeting place here includes all of the usual benefits of meeting in Las Vegas: 320+ days of sunshine, more than 150,000 hotel rooms, over 140 hotels offering meeting facilities, and an airport that offers more easy travel from 900 inbound and outbound flights a day.



As a city that attracts more than 42 million visitors a year, Las Vegas continues to evolve as a vibrant showcase for the extraordinary. No matter the size or occasion.









Contact:

cmeyer@lvcva.com









