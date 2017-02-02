|
Company News
ProExhibits Celebrates 30th Anniversary, Launches New Web Site
2/2/2017
ProExhibits, an award-winning design and production team of exhibit, event and environment experts serving clients worldwide is celebrating its 30th year of business success with the launch of a visually stunning new website.
The website's clean, uncluttered design provides an easy, enhanced user experience across all mobile, tablet and desktop devices. "We want our current and potential new clients to have quick access to their needs, including projects and capabilities that are of interest to them," states ProExhibits' President, Dick Wheeler. "The new website has improved functionality and offers feature rich content. In addition, we've incorporated multiple means for people to request additional information not available before."
Repeatedly recognized as one of the best-in-class exhibit fabricators across the country, ProExhibits continues to enhance its capabilities, capacities and customer service. “In the highly competitive event marketplace, optimizing clients’ marketing success is dependent on a combination of highly choreographed resources coming together,” continues ProExhibits’ President, Dick Wheeler. “Our level of knowledge, breadth of skills and innovative thinking, supported by state-of-the-art manufacturing capabilities and tools like the new website, equates to the support and competitive edge our customers need to conquer their challenges successfully.”
Dick Wheeler thanked ProExhibits' clients for their business and continued loyalty over the last 30 years. He also commented "ProExhibits is very proud of our employees who are extremely dedicated and work long hours to provide the level of support necessary to ensure our clients are highly successful."
About ProExhibits
ProExhibits is an award-winning design and production team of exhibit, event, and environment experts serving clients worldwide since 1987. ProExhibits is best known for superior marketing solutions that enable clients to enjoy unique brand and sales advantages in today's highly competitive marketplace. As a team, ProExhibits specializes in exceeding expectations, exemplified by a 99.7% customer satisfaction rating year after year. The company welcomes the opportunity to utilize its combined talents, resources, and industry knowledge to guarantee your success. For more information go to www.proexhibits.com.
Contact:
PMiller@proexhibits.com
|