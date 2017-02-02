trending Sponsored Content

Venues & Destinations

Visit Denver and SnowSports Industries America Announce New Ten-Year Contract

Tweet 2/2/2017

At the kick-off day of education for the SnowSports Industries America’s (SIA) annual Snow Show in Denver, CO, the organization announced, along with VISIT DENVER, The Convention & Visitors Bureau, that they have extended their contract in The Mile High City through 2030. The original contract began in 2010 and will last through 2020. The new contract is expected to bring at least $35 million of economic impact, more than 18,000 delegates and more than 15,000 hotel room nights annually over the next ten years.



“We are thrilled to continue our partnership with SIA,” says Rachel Benedick, Vice President of Sales and Services at VISIT DENVER. “When we booked the SIA Snow Show, it was the largest multi-year booking in Denver’s history; this new contract continues the record success we have seen in partnering with this organization. Entering in to a second contract with an organization such as SIA is incredibly valuable to the city because we can count on their return – in this case, especially during our second slowest hotel occupancy month of the year.”



Hosted in Denver since 2010, the SIA Snow Show is the largest and most important trade event for the entire snow sports industry. Each year, more than 1,000 brands showcase the latest trends, innovations, product lines and styles; and thousands of buyers come to get business done. With this announcement, the Snow Show – which has taken place annually for more than six decades – will continue to be held at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver, followed by the On-Snow Demo – this year at Copper Mountain – through the next decade.



“We look forward to continuing to build a lasting legacy with Colorado and are thrilled to announce the extension of our partnership with Denver,” said SIA President Nick Sargent. “Our focus is on creating growth and a positive future for the outdoor snow industry and Colorado’s likeminded approach makes for a great partner.”



Denver’s destination appeal is a top draw for meetings and conventions – particularly for conventions related to lifestyle industries and organizations. Recently, top leisure travel publications including Fodor’s Travel + Leisure, Lonely Planet, Zagat and more named Denver a top spot to visit; and meeting professional publications are noting the same allure. Successful Meetings named The Mile High City one of “Five Cities to Watch,” citing the new University of Colorado A Line, the culinary scene and craft beer among other reasons, alongside the Colorado Convention Center. Denver also moved up again on a national ranking of meeting and convention destinations, coming in 12th among all US cities in the 2016 Cvent Top 50 U.S. Meeting Destinations.



The Colorado Convention Center is credited with generating more than $500 million in annual economic impact for a total of more than $4.8 billion since the 2004 expansion. In November 2015, Denver voters overwhelmingly approved an expansion of the Colorado Convention Center that will feature up to 80,000 sq. ft. of new flexible meeting space of and 120,000 sq. ft. of new pre-function and service space, including a 50,000 sq. ft. outdoor terrace, all to be located on the roof of the existing convention center with panoramic views of the Rocky Mountains and the Denver skyline.





About VISIT DENVER, The Convention & Visitors Bureau

Celebrating 108 years of promoting The Mile High City, VISIT DENVER is a nonprofit trade association that contracts with the City of Denver to market Denver as a convention and leisure destination, increasing economic development in the city, creating jobs and generating taxes. A record 16.4 million visitors stayed overnight in Denver in 2015, generating $5 billion in spending, while supporting nearly 54,000 jobs, making Tourism one of the largest industries in Denver. Learn more about Denver on the VISITDENVER website at



About SIA

SnowSports Industries America (SIA) is the non-profit trade association and member-owned advocate for the snow sports industry. Headquartered in Park City, Utah, SIA's mission is to help the winter sports industry thrive. Year-round programming in support of SIA’s members and winter stakeholders includes advocacy, research, education and collaboration. In a direct effort to help grow the winter business, SIA also offers expertise in industry data and intelligence, produces the largest snow trade show in the world, and focuses on global business and participation initiatives.





Contact:

