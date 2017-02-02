trending Sponsored Content

Associations/Press

HCEA Announces New Membership Category Names

Tweet 2/2/2017

The Healthcare Convention & Exhibitors Association (HCEA) is pleased to announce the redefinition of membership names for each of its three membership categories. These new names, approved by the HCEA Board of Directors and unveiled at last week’s HCEA Healthcare Marketing Summit, better reflect the industries that HCEA members represent. Corporate Member: Any company or organization engaged in the manufacture or distribution of healthcare products or services used or prescribed by healthcare professions shall be eligible for Corporate Membership in this Association. This was previously called Regular Member.

Association Member: A healthcare association or other organization whose primary business is as a first-party organizer of healthcare conventions, congresses and exhibitions.

Industry Partner Member: Any organization engaged in providing products or services which pertain to healthcare. This previous name was Supporting and again not reflective of the relationship with HCEA and other membership categories. HCEA is proud of its nearly 90-year history of offering our members a continuing opportunity to become more knowledgeable in their profession through meaningful communication, the exchange of ideas with other members, and the many services provided exclusively to our members.



“HCEA is a unique organization in that we have three membership categories which complement each other. Each member offers a different perspective of synergistic insights that enable other category members to improve their skillsets in the medical tradeshow industry. This name reclassification is a more reflective description of each category of membership,” said Don Schmid, HCEA President.



For more information about HCEA and membership, please contact Amy Lotz, CAE, HCEA executive director, at alotz@hcea.org or 703-935-1961.





About HCEA

The Healthcare Convention & Exhibitors Association (HCEA) is the only association solely dedicated to improving the effectiveness and promoting the value of all conventions, meetings and exhibitions for the healthcare industry. HCEA represents organizations involved in healthcare exhibitions and conventions. For more information go to





Contact:

alotz@hcea.org









