Associations/Press
HCEA Announces New Membership Category Names
2/2/2017
The Healthcare Convention & Exhibitors Association (HCEA) is pleased to announce the redefinition of membership names for each of its three membership categories. These new names, approved by the HCEA Board of Directors and unveiled at last week’s HCEA Healthcare Marketing Summit, better reflect the industries that HCEA members represent.
“HCEA is a unique organization in that we have three membership categories which complement each other. Each member offers a different perspective of synergistic insights that enable other category members to improve their skillsets in the medical tradeshow industry. This name reclassification is a more reflective description of each category of membership,” said Don Schmid, HCEA President.
For more information about HCEA and membership, please contact Amy Lotz, CAE, HCEA executive director, at alotz@hcea.org or 703-935-1961.
About HCEA
The Healthcare Convention & Exhibitors Association (HCEA) is the only association solely dedicated to improving the effectiveness and promoting the value of all conventions, meetings and exhibitions for the healthcare industry. HCEA represents organizations involved in healthcare exhibitions and conventions. For more information go to www.hcea.org.
Contact:
alotz@hcea.org
