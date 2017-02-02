|
|
|
|
|
People
Exhibit Partners Appoints Christopher Hayden and Buck Campbell to Key Creative Positions
2/2/2017
Exhibit Partners, a marketing agency that began as a trade show exhibit company and has developed into a full live brand engagement agency, announces the appointment of Christopher Hayden as VP of Creative Services and Buck Campbell as Senior Designer.
Hayden brings over 20 years of experience in 3D modeling and visualization, animation and video production for broadcast, corporate and tradeshow applications. He also has a comprehensive understanding of marketing and branding from his roles as Executive Producer and Manager of Marketing Operations at Target. He has been working on projects with Exhibit Partners for three years and is excited to expand his role as the company prepares for more growth and several new key clients.
“Our creative team has a wealth of experience and a broad range of capabilities that enable us to develop effective, compelling solutions for our clients. Along with amazing 3D design services, I’m especially excited to provide new ways to support our client’s marketing strategies with carefully selected technology and media content,” said Hayden.
Campbell is the current President of the Retail Design Institute of Minneapolis and Saint Paul and has maintained his own design studio for 15 years while also assigned to key roles in companies such as Best Buy Co. and The Bernard Group.
“Creativity breeds innovation. One day, Exhibit Partners will be recognized as the Midwest’s premier creative agency by furthering stakeholder relationships for our clients. Chris and Buck share this vision and we are lucky to have them,” shared Matt Williams, founder and CEO of Exhibit Partners.
Williams adds, “Our promise to never stop evolving serves as a symbiotic growth strategy for our team, our clients and the industries in which we work. There is something special about elevating brands and careers together.”
About Exhibit Partners
Exhibit Partners was founded by Matt Williams in 2004. After many years in the trade show industry, Williams realized there was a niche to be filled and made a promise to his clients: partnership, creativity, quality and service. Steadily growing in recent years, the company is now a full live brand engagement agency with capabilities in exhibits, environments, events, experiential and technology. For more information go to www.exhibitpartners.com.
Contact:
dan.donnelly@exhibitpartners.com
More information about Exhibit Partners...
|
|
|
