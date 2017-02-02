|
|
|
|
|
New Products
Brumark to Debut Two New Flooring Innovations at EXHIBITORLIVE
2/2/2017
Brumark, the national leader in tradeshow and event flooring solutions, announces it will debut two new flooring innovations in the New Product Showcase at EXHIBITORLIVE, the 29th Annual Conference for Trade Show and Corporate Event Professionals, March 13-15 in Las Vegas.
Brumark will debut its new LED Carpet and Sensor Floor and will also feature both products in its booth (#1721).
Brumark LED Carpet
It takes much more than a yellow brick road to draw attendees to your booth, which is where Brumark's LED Carpet comes in. Comprising super-thin, super-strong LED panels positioned underneath specially designed light-transmissive carpet tiles (available in four textures and 14 neutral colors), this patented system is easily scalable and can be installed over raised flooring, on top of a subfloor, or recessed into concrete floors. LED Carpet can run preprogrammed light displays showcasing moving or stationary text, custom logos, and other imagery, or users can create content and playlists, display a live information feed, and schedule content from a mobile or networked device.
Brumark Sensor Floor
Although useful, badge scans and radio-frequency identification (RFID) tags only provide a glimpse of attendees' journeys through an exhibit. Brumark Sensor Floor gives exhibitors the full picture by providing real-time data on the number of attendees in a booth, as well as their location, movement, and dwell time. The data comes courtesy of force sensors imbedded in a double layer of 100-percent recycled polypropylene that can be easily installed under almost any flooring without the use of special tools. Using this information, exhibitors can then analyze how attendees move within their booths and make informed, strategic decisions on how to improve performance.
"Brumark is committed to providing clients with truly innovative flooring solutions for their exhibit, event and auto projects,” said James Zacharias, National Director Client Experience at Brumark." You can see both new products in the New Product Showcase, and we'd love your vote. And you can see all our innovative Total Flooring Solutions in Booth 1721 during the show."
For more information about Brumark, go to www.brumark.com or call 800-291-9606. You can also learn more about Exploring and its family of companies at www.exploring.com.
For more information about EXHIBITORLIVE, go to www.ExhibitorLive.com.
Contact:
james@brumark.com
More information about Brumark...
|
|
|
|