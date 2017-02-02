trending Sponsored Content

EXHIBITORLIVE News

EXHIBITOR News

EXHIBITORLIVE News

Company News

Company News

People

Shows & Events

People

submit your news email newsletter

Company News, EXHIBITORLIVE News

Group Delphi to Sponsor EXHIBITORFastTrak Sacramento

Tweet Learn More About EXHIBITORLive 2/2/2017

Exhibitor Media Group, the leader in trade show and corporate event marketing education, named Group Delphi, an award-winning experience creation shop, Official Sponsor of EXHIBITORFastTrak Sacramento, to be held September 26-29, in Sacramento, California.



EXHIBITORFastTrak Sacramento is one of four accelerated learning conferences where trade show and event marketing professionals can select sessions and workshops from four days of education.



"EXHIBITORFastTrak brings a consistent level of thoughtfully-designed education to our industry that is clearly reflected by the exceptional quality and caliber of the attendees," notes Sara Ost, senior vice president of marketing for Group Delphi. "Group Delphi's goal is to be both a trusted resource and a committed advocate of experiential marketing. The power of experiential lies in the channel’s singular potential to connect people in rich ways. After attending FastTrak, it's easy to see that's a shared value."



"EXHIBITORFastTrak is the most efficient and convenient path to enhancing skills, building a solid foundation of trade show and event marketing knowledge and building a professional network," adds Dee Silfies, chief learning strategist for Exhibitor Media Group. "We're fortunate to have an extraordinary faculty of the most knowledgeable professionals in trade shows and corporate events – adding the support of Group Delphi as a sponsoring partner, speaks volumes for our program."



EXHIBITORFastTrak offers unparalleled access to instructors, and ample time to establish lasting connections with peers. Its university-affiliated sessions can lead to Certified Trade Show Marketer (CTSM) professional certification, awarded by EXHIBITOR in affiliation with Northern Illinois University Outreach, reflecting adherence to the highest educational standards of trade show and event marketing. A complete schedule of EXHIBITORFastTrak sessions, locations and online registration, will be available March 1st. For more information visit





About Group Delphi

Group Delphi is the award-winning experience creation shop with a nearly 30-year history of design, production, strategy, and interactive excellence. From exhibits and corporate environments to pop-ups, retail stores, and museums, Group Delphi creates immersive, unforgettable experiences for some of the world’s best-loved brands.



Group Delphi is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, with additional offices worldwide including a 200,000 square foot state-of-the-art production facility in the Midwest. For more information go to





About Exhibitor Media Group

The leader in trade show and corporate event marketing education, Exhibitor Media Group publishes the award-winning EXHIBITOR magazine, a monthly publication featuring best practices in trade show marketing. EXHIBITOR'S Learning Events include: EXHIBITORLIVE, the training conference for trade show and corporate event professionals; EXHIBITORFastTrak accelerated learning conferences; and EXHIBITOR eTrak, professional online learning. Exhibitor Media Group is also the founder and sponsor of CTSM (Certified Trade Show Marketer), the world's only university-affiliated professional certification program. Learn more at



EXHIBITOR is a registered trademark, and EXHIBITORLIVE, EXHIBITORFastTrak, and EXHIBITOR eTrak, are trademarks of Exhibitor Publications, Inc. in the USA and other countries. All company and/or product names may be trade names, trademarks and/or registered trademarks of the respective owners with which they are associated.





Contact:

jpavek@exhibitormagazine.com











More information about Group Delphi...





Exhibitor Media Group, the leader in trade show and corporate event marketing education, named Group Delphi, an award-winning experience creation shop, Official Sponsor of EXHIBITORSacramento, to be held September 26-29, in Sacramento, California.EXHIBITORSacramento is one of four accelerated learning conferences where trade show and event marketing professionals can select sessions and workshops from four days of education. "EXHIBITORbrings a consistent level of thoughtfully-designed education to our industry that is clearly reflected by the exceptional quality and caliber of the attendees," notes Sara Ost, senior vice president of marketing for Group Delphi. "Group Delphi's goal is to be both a trusted resource and a committed advocate of experiential marketing. The power of experiential lies in the channel’s singular potential to connect people in rich ways. After attending, it's easy to see that's a shared value.""EXHIBITORis the most efficient and convenient path to enhancing skills, building a solid foundation of trade show and event marketing knowledge and building a professional network," adds Dee Silfies, chief learning strategist for Exhibitor Media Group. "We're fortunate to have an extraordinary faculty of the most knowledgeable professionals in trade shows and corporate events – adding the support of Group Delphi as a sponsoring partner, speaks volumes for our program."EXHIBITORoffers unparalleled access to instructors, and ample time to establish lasting connections with peers. Its university-affiliated sessions can lead to Certified Trade Show Marketer (CTSM) professional certification, awarded by EXHIBITOR in affiliation with Northern Illinois University Outreach, reflecting adherence to the highest educational standards of trade show and event marketing. A complete schedule of EXHIBITORsessions, locations and online registration, will be available March 1st. For more information visit www.ExhibitorFastTrak.com About Group DelphiGroup Delphi is the award-winning experience creation shop with a nearly 30-year history of design, production, strategy, and interactive excellence. From exhibits and corporate environments to pop-ups, retail stores, and museums, Group Delphi creates immersive, unforgettable experiences for some of the world’s best-loved brands.Group Delphi is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, with additional offices worldwide including a 200,000 square foot state-of-the-art production facility in the Midwest. For more information go to www.groupdelphi.com About Exhibitor Media GroupThe leader in trade show and corporate event marketing education, Exhibitor Media Group publishes the award-winning EXHIBITOR magazine, a monthly publication featuring best practices in trade show marketing. EXHIBITOR'S Learning Events include: EXHIBITOR, the training conference for trade show and corporate event professionals; EXHIBITORaccelerated learning conferences; and EXHIBITOR eTrak, professional online learning. Exhibitor Media Group is also the founder and sponsor of CTSM (Certified Trade Show Marketer), the world's only university-affiliated professional certification program. Learn more at www.ExhibitorOnline.com Tweet



