EXHIBITORLIVE News
EXHIBITORLIVE Session to Offer a Millennial Perspective on Exhibit Planning
2/2/2017
If you have ever wanted a fresh perspective on planning your exhibit program, the new session at EXHIBITORLIVE, 28 Questions to Jump Start Your Program and Bullet-Proof Your Value, is for you. This session is scheduled for Tuesday, March 14, 2017, at 3:45 PM.
The three “Millennial” presenters have a contagious energy and a depth of experience, including conference management, agency work, and audiovisual design, that belie their ages.
Brendan Emerson, director, client services at Access TCA has a true insider's knowledge of healthcare meetings. Having held positions at both Boston Biotech Conference and CBI prior to joining Access, Brendan understands the challenges of meeting management as well as exhibitor expectations. He has experience in every aspect of the convention industry, from room blocks and speaker programs to sponsorships and signage.
His co-presenter James Doucette, director, client services at Access TCA, describes himself as a marketer first. Having originally started at Access in 2010, James also spent three years with an advertising and digital marketing agency working on integrated campaigns for global customers. James relishes the opportunity to sit at the table with brand teams, and advocates including events as part of the greater communications mix.
Danielle DelVecchio, the third presenter, senior manager, client services, Access TCA, joined Access after spending almost 10 years as a senior account manager at D&J Electronics. She brings real world, insider expertise to exhibitors such as how to collaborate with designers on structural and logistical requirements for digital installations and to interface with programmers on software development for optimal results with graphics and functional design.
All three are involved in exhibit management for Access TCA clients, and the 28 questions are derived from their work, both past and current.
This session will be highly interactive and feature provocative questions, prompting attendees to share their experiences. Specifically, the session will cover:
For more information about EXHIBITORLIVE, go to www.ExhibitorLive.com.
About Access
Access is an independent event marketing organization with more than 30 years of growth fueled by entrepreneurial thinking and high-touch service. We build memorable strategy-based solutions for leaders in the healthcare, automotive, animal health, technology, and consumer goods industries. Visit www.accesstca.com to learn more.
Contact:
bemerson@accesstca.com
More information about Access TCA...
