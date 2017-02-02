|
|
|
|
|
Company News, International
Gielissen Boosts its Events Business Unit
2/2/2017
For decades, Gielissen has been one of the biggest players in Europe in the field of spatial presentations. The company is determined to achieve the same in events. Focus is on international user events, product introductions and brand events, while retaining the existing activities for brands (including Heineken, Philips Lighting, Salesforce/T3Expo), associations (including ERA-EDTA, ESC, FDI) and trade fair media companies (including CloserStill Media, Pennwell and Deutsche Messe). Gielissen Events has recently moved to a modern property close to Schiphol and this Gielissen business unit is managed by René Zwanenburg and Leen Jan van Dijke.
Rene previously organised successful international events under the name Communivents for corporate organisations, stock-listed companies and major SME players. Rene will be responsible for the entire project management department at Gielissen Events.
Leen Jan was responsible for event content & design at Synpact and new business development with Pepperminds. As commercial director of Events he and his team will focus on the acquisition of new projects with new and existing customers.
Zwanenburg: “An event is a fantastic live marketing tool. It ensures brand experience, enthusiasm, image building and customer loyalty. At least if you leave nothing to chance. That is were Gielissen comes in. Live communication at its best. At Gielissen we have everything in house for this: creativity, organisational capacity, experience and, above all, motivated colleagues.
About Gielissen
Gielissen Interiors | Exhibitions | Events has been around since 1937 and has three locations in the Netherlands, but also locations in Germany, Belgium, Dubai and the United States. Gielissen is a full service partner for many parties. Over 300 employees exceed, time and time again, expectations in the delivery of over 1500 projects each year. The work terrain is extremely diverse: from interior projects to spatial presentations and the realization of events and congresses. With the goal of achieving a high yield for customers each and every time. For more information go to www.gielissen.com.
Contact:
Saskia.van.Kasteren@Gielissen.NL
|
