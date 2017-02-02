trending Sponsored Content

EXHIBITORLIVE News

EXHIBITOR News

EXHIBITORLIVE News

Company News

Company News

People

Shows & Events

People

submit your news email newsletter

Company News

Convention Data Services Signs Plastics Industry Association as New Client

Tweet 2/2/2017

Plastics Industry Association (PLASTICS) has selected Convention Data Services (CDS) as its new trusted registration partner. Under the agreement, CDS will provide full registration, lead retrieval services, integrations and a full-service contact center for PLASTICS’ events — NPE: The Plastics Show, and the Re|focus Sustainability & Recycling Summit.



NPE® (







“PLASTICS has a strong focus on innovation and technology to create connections and showcase our industry,” says Phyllis Hortie, Senior Director of Tradeshow Services, Plastics Industry Association. “We believe CDS' innovative and flexible approach will best meet the needs of our members, exhibitors and event attendees.”



“We believe our CDS team is a great fit for the Plastics Industry Association’s events and we look forward to a long-term partnership with their association. Our consultative approach to events will provide the PLASTICS team with custom ideas for using our cutting-edge technology, best practices and new ideas to help them achieve their event goals,” says David Lawton, Executive Vice President of Sales, Convention Data Services.





About Convention Data Services – CDS

Convention Data Services (CDS) is the trusted registration and lead capture partner for driving global event connections for businesses and associations worldwide. Headquartered in Bourne, Massachusetts, CDS has built multi-faceted solutions to engage attendees, deliver exhibitor ROI and provide actionable analytics for the events industry since 1986. For more information go to



About Plastics Industry Association – PLASTICS

Plastics Industry Association (PLASTICS), formerly SPI, is the only organization that supports the entire plastics supply chain, representing nearly one million workers in the $418 billion U.S. industry. Since 1937, PLASTICS has worked to make its members and the industry more globally competitive while advancing recycling and sustainability. PLASTICS provides education initiatives, industry-leading insights and events, networking opportunities, policy advocacy and produces North America’s largest plastics tradeshow, NPE: The Plastics Show. For more information go to





Contact:

vickie@silverlevinson.com









Plastics Industry Association (PLASTICS) has selected Convention Data Services (CDS) as its new trusted registration partner. Under the agreement, CDS will provide full registration, lead retrieval services, integrations and a full-service contact center for PLASTICS’ events — NPE: The Plastics Show, and the Re|focus Sustainability & Recycling Summit.NPE® ( www.npe.org ), North America’s largest plastics tradeshow for more than 70 years, is unequaled in its ability to bring the entire industry together. Participants include buying teams from 100 countries and more than 20,000 companies, comprising the entire global plastics supply chain and the full range of end-user markets. The Re|focus Sustainability & Recycling Summit ( www.refocussummit.org ) challenges the entire supply chain to “refocus” on product design, technology and manufacturing with an eye toward recycled and sustainable content, design for recycling and driving sustainability.“PLASTICS has a strong focus on innovation and technology to create connections and showcase our industry,” says Phyllis Hortie, Senior Director of Tradeshow Services, Plastics Industry Association. “We believe CDS' innovative and flexible approach will best meet the needs of our members, exhibitors and event attendees.”“We believe our CDS team is a great fit for the Plastics Industry Association’s events and we look forward to a long-term partnership with their association. Our consultative approach to events will provide the PLASTICS team with custom ideas for using our cutting-edge technology, best practices and new ideas to help them achieve their event goals,” says David Lawton, Executive Vice President of Sales, Convention Data Services.About Convention Data Services – CDSConvention Data Services (CDS) is the trusted registration and lead capture partner for driving global event connections for businesses and associations worldwide. Headquartered in Bourne, Massachusetts, CDS has built multi-faceted solutions to engage attendees, deliver exhibitor ROI and provide actionable analytics for the events industry since 1986. For more information go to www.cdsreg.com About Plastics Industry Association – PLASTICSPlastics Industry Association (PLASTICS), formerly SPI, is the only organization that supports the entire plastics supply chain, representing nearly one million workers in the $418 billion U.S. industry. Since 1937, PLASTICS has worked to make its members and the industry more globally competitive while advancing recycling and sustainability. PLASTICS provides education initiatives, industry-leading insights and events, networking opportunities, policy advocacy and produces North America’s largest plastics tradeshow, NPE: The Plastics Show. For more information go to www.plasticsindustry.org Tweet



