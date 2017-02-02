|
WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW:
|
SUBSCRIBE TO MAGAZINE
|
|
trending
Sponsored Content
Emerging Trade Show Trends to Watch EXHIBITORLIVE News
America's Top Corporations Rely on EXHIBITORLIVE for Trade Show and Event Training EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITOR Magazine Announces Winners of 19th Annual All-Star Awards EXHIBITORLIVE News
Skyline Engagement Team to Lead Digital Marketing and Social Media Beginner Workshop at EXHIBITORLIVE Company News
CORT Trade Show & Event Furnishings Shares Top Event Design Trends for 2017 Company News
Solid Waste Association of North America Selects SPARGO, Inc. as Exposition Services Partner People
Josh Masella Joins Skyline Displays of Orange County as Service Manager Shows & Events
TransitScreen Makes Transportation Simple at CES 2017 People
Opus Agency Bolsters Strategy Capabilities with Two VP-Level Hires
submit your news
email newsletter
|
Company News
Convention Data Services Signs Plastics Industry Association as New Client
2/2/2017
Plastics Industry Association (PLASTICS) has selected Convention Data Services (CDS) as its new trusted registration partner. Under the agreement, CDS will provide full registration, lead retrieval services, integrations and a full-service contact center for PLASTICS’ events — NPE: The Plastics Show, and the Re|focus Sustainability & Recycling Summit.
NPE® (www.npe.org), North America’s largest plastics tradeshow for more than 70 years, is unequaled in its ability to bring the entire industry together. Participants include buying teams from 100 countries and more than 20,000 companies, comprising the entire global plastics supply chain and the full range of end-user markets. The Re|focus Sustainability & Recycling Summit (www.refocussummit.org) challenges the entire supply chain to “refocus” on product design, technology and manufacturing with an eye toward recycled and sustainable content, design for recycling and driving sustainability.
“PLASTICS has a strong focus on innovation and technology to create connections and showcase our industry,” says Phyllis Hortie, Senior Director of Tradeshow Services, Plastics Industry Association. “We believe CDS' innovative and flexible approach will best meet the needs of our members, exhibitors and event attendees.”
“We believe our CDS team is a great fit for the Plastics Industry Association’s events and we look forward to a long-term partnership with their association. Our consultative approach to events will provide the PLASTICS team with custom ideas for using our cutting-edge technology, best practices and new ideas to help them achieve their event goals,” says David Lawton, Executive Vice President of Sales, Convention Data Services.
About Convention Data Services – CDS
Convention Data Services (CDS) is the trusted registration and lead capture partner for driving global event connections for businesses and associations worldwide. Headquartered in Bourne, Massachusetts, CDS has built multi-faceted solutions to engage attendees, deliver exhibitor ROI and provide actionable analytics for the events industry since 1986. For more information go to www.cdsreg.com.
About Plastics Industry Association – PLASTICS
Plastics Industry Association (PLASTICS), formerly SPI, is the only organization that supports the entire plastics supply chain, representing nearly one million workers in the $418 billion U.S. industry. Since 1937, PLASTICS has worked to make its members and the industry more globally competitive while advancing recycling and sustainability. PLASTICS provides education initiatives, industry-leading insights and events, networking opportunities, policy advocacy and produces North America’s largest plastics tradeshow, NPE: The Plastics Show. For more information go to www.plasticsindustry.org.
Contact:
vickie@silverlevinson.com
Tweet
|
FIND IT - MARKETPLACE
|
|
TOPICS
Measurement & Budgeting
Planning & Execution
Marketing & Promotion
Events & Venues
Personal & Career
Exhibits & Experiences
International Exhibiting
Resources for Rookies
Research & Resources
|
MAGAZINE
Subscribe Today!
Renew Subscription
Update Address
Newsletters
Advertise
|
FIND IT
Exhibit & Display Producers
Products & Services
Supplier to Supplier
All Companies
Compare
Jobs
Get Listed
|
EXHIBITORLIVE
Sessions
Certification
Exhibit Hall
Exhibit at the Show
Registration
|
ETRAK
Sessions
Certification
F.A.Q.
Registration
|
FASTTRAK
Locations
Certification
Registration
|
CERTIFICATION
The Program
Steps to Certification
Faculty and Staff
Enroll in CTSM
Submit Quiz Answers
My CTSM
|
AWARDS
Sizzle Awards
All-Star Awards
Exhibit Design Awards
Portable/Modular Awards
Corporate Event Awards
|
NEWS
Associations/Press
Awards
Company News
International
New Products
People
Shows & Events
Venues & Destinations
EXHIBITOR News
|