People
MG Grows its New Business Development Team
2/2/2017
MG is pleased to announce that Amanda Ambrose and Kristi Vollmer have joined its New Business Development team based in Pleasant Prairie. As NBD Associates reporting to Jodi Potirala, Ambrose and Vollmer will be a part of the team responsible for developing client relationships.
Prior to joining MG, Ambrose was in sales/account management and event coordinating for the aquatic swimwear and training industries. She is excited to work with clients on their trade show and event programs.
Vollmer has been in the exhibits industry for a couple of years as an account executive for an exhibit fabrication company. “The culture I saw at MG led me to make this change,” said Vollmer. “It was magnetic. I was drawn to the MG team and their passion for everything they do. I am excited to be part of this team.”
“As the industry evolves and presents new challenges, MG is ready to help our clients find new and evergreen solutions for their brands,” said Mike Grivas, President, MG. “We are delighted to have Amanda and Kristi as part of our team that is making this happen.”
For more information about MG, go to www.mgdesign.com.
Contact:
bolson@mgdesign.com
