etouches to Hire 100-plus People by End of 2017 to Sustain Dynamic Enterprise Growth

Tweet 2/2/2017

etouches, a top global provider of cloud event management software, today announced plans to hire more than 100 people globally in 2017. Headquartered in downtown Norwalk, CT and with global offices in the United Kingdom, Australia, Belgium, Singapore, and Dubai, etouches plans to grow its team throughout these regions to meet the growing demands of the business.



“At a time when mergers and layoffs are commonplace, etouches has stepped up to create an innovative event management platform to cover the entire event lifecycle,” said Oni Chukwu, CEO of etouches. “Through innovative and organic new product development and carefully vetted product acquisitions over the past couple of years, we have created a robust, industry-leading enterprise solution. Now, we require a larger workforce to meet our growing global demand.”



The company was honored with the 2016 SIIA Codie Award for Best Event Management Software as a result of the product’s robust and comprehensive features. etouches modern, integrated event management platform ranges from innovative venue sourcing solutions to real-time data and analytics dashboards that provide companies with the productivity and performance they need at a global level to save money, increase attendee engagement and develop more profitable business strategies for all their events.



Adding to the already stacked event platform, etouches recently acquired and integrated three leading event technology tools into its event management platform: venue sourcing solution inevention, event mobile app TapCrowd, and booking and venue sourcing solution Zentila. It is this unique and seamless offer that appeals to its 1,300 customers in more than 50 countries.



“It is critical to continue to hire top talent that include event experts, innovative technologists, sales directors, data engineers and exemplary support staff,” said Chukwu. “With these key people and our leadership team, we will accelerate at a faster pace to create more disruptive products that are essential to event professionals today and in the future.”



Following an impressive growth of team members internationally in 2016, the company is now aggressively looking to hire 100 people over the course of 2017 to fill positions in global sales, product development, customer support, data science and professional services.



In addition to growing its global team, etouches enhanced security, transaction and data privacy features in 2016. These efforts allowed the company to be the industry’s first to provide the entire SaaS platform localized in regions (North America, Europe and Asia Pacific) thanks to its dedicated, industry-leading Amazon Web Services infrastructures.



With over 95% revenue retention and a 97% customer satisfaction rating, etouches has become the only at-scale enterprise alternative in the market. The company’s roster of clients includes dozens of Fortune 5000 companies in the financial services, retail, airlines and technology sectors. With the new personnel, etouches is set to onboard several additional enterprise companies throughout 2017. “User experience is key to our enterprise offer that ranges from SMM (strategic meeting management) features and integration to CRMs, mobile, data and event logistics,” said Shane Edmonds, CTO of etouches. “The talent that we have, and will continue to hire with discipline, brings a mix of event expertise and innovative disruptive thinking that will change the way we are able to serve enterprise customers in need of innovative, robust solutions.”



An award winning company, etouches was listed on Event Marketer’s Best Places to Work in Events in 2015, the Inc. 5000 list from 2012-2015, and the Deloitte Fast 500 consecutively in 2015 and 2016. These recognitions are a testament to the strong customer-centered culture that keep etouches’ positive momentum going.



For current open positions across a variety of roles, departments, and regions, visit the Careers and Culture section at





About etouches

etouches is a global end-to-end event management software solution. The success oriented and cloud-based platform delivers innovative technology solutions to streamline the event process and increase ROI. Founded in 2008, etouches has assisted over 25,000 event professionals in planning, executing and measuring their events. With a focus on event sourcing, registration, marketing, logistics, engagement, mobile and data, the software platform serves more than 1,300 customers including leading corporations, associations, agencies and educational institutions globally. Headquartered in the United States in Norwalk, CT, the company also has offices in Orlando, Florida and five global offices in the United Kingdom, Belgium, Australia, UAE, and Singapore. Learn more about etouches at





Contact:

kcarvalho@etouches.com









