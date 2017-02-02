|
|
|
|
|
International , Shows & Events
PromotionTrade Exhibition Reports Significant Increase in International Visitors
2/2/2017
PromotionTrade Exhibition, the international exhibition of advertising specialties, promotional garments, and personalisation technologies was held at fieramilanocity. It counted 4,592 professional operators (+ 5% compared to 2016) in three days, and recorded a significant increase in international visitors, especially from Switzerland, Belgium, France, and Slovenia.
The 17th edition of the event, organised for the first time by Fiera Milano, ended successfully for 173 exhibitors, 33% of which from overseas. The event proved to be as solid as ever, having met the market with a wide offering stretched over 4,000 square metres.
This edition marked a new and promising internationalisation for PTE. Fiera Milano has profiled major international buyers. This initiative has resulted in twenty major buyers participating in the event and being extremely happy with the meetings scheduled with the exhibitors. The exhibition proposal, which is generally very much appreciated, focused on the Personalisation Technology Area, where the visitors had the opportunity to assess the efficiency and potential of personalising machines.
Besides the wide offering capable of interpreting a rapidly changing market, the attention was focused on training and in-depth study of the choices now possible in a technological environment, evaluating efficiency in processes and on the quality of products become essential. This edition of PTE has marked the agreement between Fiera Milano – Italy’s most important trade fair and congress operator and one of the largest in the world – and Reed Exhibitions Italia, the world leader in trade fair organisation. This agreement will bring about new prospects of growth for market operators at future editions of PTE and VISCOM ITALIA, the international exhibition conference on visual communication.
This important collaboration will allow PTE to participate in the next VISCOM ITALIA exhibition, scheduled at Fiera Milano from 12 to 14 October 2017, with a special area. The next appointment with PTE is scheduled from 17 to 19 January 2018.
For more information go to www.promotiontradeexhibition.it.
Contact:
simona.musazzi@fieramilano.it
|
|
|
