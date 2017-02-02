|
|
|
|
|
Empire State Development Announces Selection of Design-Build Team for $1.5 Billion Expansion of the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center
2/2/2017
Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Howard Zemsky today announced the selection of the design-build team for the $1.5 billion expansion of the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center. Following a rigorous evaluation process utilizing five groups of technical experts, a blue ribbon selection panel has chosen LendLease Turner as the design-build team that will coordinate and construct the massive project on Manhattan's West Side.
The panel's recommendation was approved by the Board of Directors of the New York Convention Center Development Corporation, a subsidiary of Empire State Development that owns the convention center's property and oversees major construction work at the facility. The project is expected to generate $393 million in new annual economic activity, reduce area traffic congestion and increase the efficiency of Javits Center operations to allow for new and expanded events.
"The Javits Center is one of New York State’s greatest economic assets, and this project will turn this building into a 21st century marvel, a convention center of the caliber that New York deserves," said Commissioner Zemsky. "With these new state-of-the-art facilities, we will be able to attract the world's best conferences and events and drive economic activity throughout the region for decades to come.”
"For the past 30 years, the Javits Center has fueled the Empire State's economic engines, and thanks to Governor Cuomo's vision, we will unlock this New York icon's true potential and host the most dynamic events anywhere in the world,” said Alan Steel, President and CEO of the New York Convention Center Operating Corporation, which operates the Javits Center. “With a recent renovation and a rapidly changing West Side neighborhood, there has never been better time to visit the Javits Center, and this new project will showcase our spaces to new audiences for generations to come."
Under the winning proposal, the expansion will provide new, state-of-the-art exhibit and meeting room spaces to attract higher-spending, large-scale trade shows and conventions, while enhancing the quality of life for the West Side community. In addition, the construction of an on-site truck marshaling, loading and storage facility will relocate 20,000 event-related trucks off area streets each year, improving neighborhood traffic flow and pedestrian safety. As a result, the move-in and move-out process for events will be reduced by 30%, leading to an additional 20 days for new events and additional economic activity.
The New York Convention Center Development Corporation administered a comprehensive procurement process for the expansion project following a Request for Proposals issued in June 2016.
The evaluation process included five technical committees comprised of 33 experts who evaluated the competing proposals in five different areas: proposed design, project schedule, project plans and approach, MWBE/SDVOB approach and the bidding team’s experience and financial strength.
A sixth committee evaluated the bidders’ financial proposals.
A blue ribbon selection panel, comprised of government and industry leaders, received the committee’s evaluations, and after thorough consideration, ranked the proposals and selected the winning bidder.
The six panel members were:
Overall, the expansion will strengthen the regional economy, create more permanent jobs and increase tourism and business involved with the Javits Center. This project also builds upon the progress of the building’s recent renovation, which included the installation of new façade, flooring, mechanical and sustainability systems, as well as a 6.75-acre green roof that has become a sanctuary for area wildlife. Specifically, the expansion is projected to:
About Empire State Development
Empire State Development is New York’s chief economic development agency. The mission of ESD is to promote a vigorous and growing economy, encourage the creation of new job and economic opportunities, increase revenues to the State and its municipalities, and achieve stable and diversified local economies. Through the use of loans, grants, tax credits, and other forms of financial assistance, ESD strives to enhance private business investment and growth to spur job creation and support prosperous communities across New York State. ESD is also the primary administrative agency overseeing Governor Cuomo’s Regional Economic Development Councils and the marketing of “I Love NY,” the State’s iconic tourism brand. For more information on Regional Councils and Empire State Development, visit www.regionalcouncils.ny.gov and www.esd.ny.gov.
Contact:
amy.varghese@esd.ny.gov
|
